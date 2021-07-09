Galway seek historic minor four in a row, Cats eye first since 2014

Galway take on Kilkenny in the 2020 MHC decider in Portlaoise on Saturday  
Kilkenny's Harry Shine shoots under pressure from Ruiari Dunne of Offaly in the Leinster MHC final

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 15:39
Galway will bid to create history by becoming the first side to win four All-Ireland minor hurling titles in a row when they take on Kilkenny in the 2020 decider in Portlaoise on Saturday (5pm).

Galway defeated Kilkenny in the last two finals and manager Brian Hanley is hoping that his young charges can lift the title after a campaign delayed several times by Covid.

Kilkenny have not won the title since 2014 and manager Richie Mulrooney, who guided them to a couple of All-Irelands in 2008 and 2010 in a previous spell in charge, is hoping they can push on from their impressive 2-21 to 3-9 win over Offaly in the Leinster final last week.

An injury to centre-back Paddy Langton has forced a reshuffle with Tullaroan’s Gearoid Dunne dropping back to the heart of the defence and Ted Dunne from Graiguenamanagh coming into the side at full-forward.

Billy Drennan will once again be the key player up front for the Cats who are seeking their 22nd minor title, while Harry Shine and Denis Walsh, both of whom hit the net in the win over Offaly, will also be central to their cause.

Galway, who have won 13 titles in this grade since their maiden success in 1983, finished strongly to oust Munster champions Limerick in the recent All-Ireland semi-final by 4-18 to 0-15.

Limerick came back into the game in the second half but Hanley’s side pulled away and shot 3-6 in the closing eight minutes.

“It has been a long time in the making but thankfully we got over Limerick the other day and hopefully now we can finish the job,” said Hanley.

“There is an awful lot of talent in this county, we saw it long before I came in with the minors. It has been there at U-16s, with the development squads below that, and long may it continue because this doesn’t always keep happening so we need to make the most of it.” 

Nine of the Galway team won All-Ireland minor medals in 2019 and Hanley said that experience can be key at this level.

“We have a very group and those lads who were there before, it’s two years now, have stepped up to the leadership roles and when we were under pressure against Limerick they came to the fore.

“Kilkenny have been very impressive up along at the academy levels and U-16 and Richie Mulrooney always prepares his teams very well so we know what we are up against but also we know what we can produce and hopefully that will be enough,” said the former Athenry player and Westmeath senior manager.

GALWAY: D Walsh; S Morgan, A Nolan, M Walsh; S O’Hanlon, T Killeen, P Burke; L Leen, K Hanrahan; G Lee, R Davitt, R Killilea; L Collins, G Thomas, C Molloy.

KILKENNY: B Minogue; M Donnelly, N Rowe, Z Bay Hammond; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, B Reid; K Doyle, C Beirne; B Drennan, T Clifford, D Walsh; H Shine, T Dunne, E O'Brien.

