Rossies make class tell late on

Once Roscommon had the extra man they fired in stoppage time goals
Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 12:22
Kevin Egan, Dr Hyde Park

Eirgrid Connacht U-20 Football Championship quarter-final: Roscommon 4-16 Leitrim 0-10 

For 50 minutes, this was an incredibly competitive local derby. For ten minutes in the middle, while Roscommon had an extra man due to a black card for Leitrim midfielder Gavin Reynolds, they racked up 4-3, including four goals in succession, and turned a competitive fixture into a landslide.

It was only a series of Leitrim wides early on, allied to the excellence of Daire Cregg, Adam McDermott and Ben O’Carroll in the Roscommon attack, that meant that the home side had an 0-9 to 0-6 lead going into first half stoppage time. Tom Prior and Paul Keaney were particularly impressive for Leitrim at full forward and midfield respectively.

Once Roscommon had the extra man however, they fired in stoppage time goals from McDermott and O’Carroll to make it 2-10 to 0-6 at the interval. Within five minutes of the game restarting, Darragh Heneghan and James Fitzpatrick had raised further green flags, and by the time Reynolds was allowed to return to the field, there was far too much damage done.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Cregg (0-9, 5 frees); A McDermott (1-3); B O’Carroll (1-2, 1 free); J Fitzpatrick (1-1); D Heneghan (1-0); K Doyle (0-1).

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney (0-2f) & T Prior (0-3 each), O Bohan (0-2 frees); B McWeeney & P McKenna (0-1 each).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Lohan, C Walsh, D Gaughan; P Gavin, T Crean, C Glennon; K Doyle, R Garvin; D Heneghan, D Cregg, R Dolan; B O’Carroll, A McDermott, J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Jason Doory for McDermott (38), Jack Lohan for Crean (38), Evan Corcoran for Heneghan (42), Enda Crawley for Garvin (45), Brian O’Hara Duggan for Glennon (51).

LEITRIM: S Reynolds; P McKenna, E McLoughlin, N Keegan; R Oberwan, J Flynn, T Gilheaney; P Keaney, G Reynolds; D O’Connell, A Reynolds, C Moran; B McWeeney, T Prior, O Bohan.

Subs: S McGloin for Gilheaney (11, blood), M Earley for S Reynolds (31), K Brady for O’Connell (35), O Niblock for Oberwan (37), S McGloin for Keegan (40), S Harte for McWeeney (45).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)

