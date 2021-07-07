GAA now hopeful of major crowd increases for Championship games

Positive feedback from the Department of Sport to the GAA from their recent pilot events has prompted hopes that thousands will be allowed to attend all senior championship games after this weekend.

Officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media were present at games this past weekend where extra supporters were permitted — the Munster SHC semi-finals in Thurles and Limerick, the Leinster SHC semi-finals in Croke Park as well as the Connacht SFC semi-final in Roscommon. Taoiseach Micheál Martin also attended the Cork-Limerick game in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

The levels of mask wearing, stewarding, social distancing, and access and egress points were said to have satisfied officials who will determine exactly the restricted attendances over the coming weeks.

The restricted capacities in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium have already both been increased to 3,500 or this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-finals. Confirmed as pilot events for the return of spectators, the biggest jump is in Thurles where 1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than the 2,400 allowed to watch the Limerick v Cork hurling semi-final last Saturday.

Having hosted 3,000 at last Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Tipperary and Clare, LIT Gaelic Grounds can now allow another 500 for the meeting of Limerick and Cork’s senior footballers.

As reported last week, the Munster Council hope the capacities for both their senior finals will be at least 5,000. Páirc Uí Chaoimh may even facilitate up to 10,000 for Sunday week’s clash between Limerick and Tipperary. A decision on the stadium’s capacity for the game will be announced next week.

The football final the following weekend will be staged in either Semple Stadium or Fitzgerald Stadium, which is largely terraced but it would still be anticipated 5,000 could be accommodated. After this weekend, there will be 22 senior championship matches left, 11 in football and hurling with at least 10 of the 22 taking place in Croke Park — the All-Ireland finals (two), semi-finals (four) and the Leinster football semi-finals and final and hurling final (four).

After a successful staging of the Leinster hurling semi-finals in Croke Park last Saturday where the revised capacity was 8,000, the Leinster Council will be hoping they can provide entry to at least that number for Saturday week’s hurling final and the following afternoon’s football semi-final double-header.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will organise neutral venues for the hurling qualifiers after the draw next Monday with larger venues strongly considered. Semple Stadium is expected to host a number of them.