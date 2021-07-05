Refereeing chiefs believe Clare sin-bin decision was wrong

Refereeing chiefs believe James Owens’ decision to sin bin Aidan McCarthy and award Tipperary a penalty in yesterday’s Munster SHC semi-final was wrong.

The Wexford official is expected to discuss the decision with match official administrators and fellow referees at meeting this Thursday.

However, it is the opinion of leading officials that Owens’ call was incorrect as McCarthy’s foul on Jake Morris did not deny a goalscoring opportunity.

The meeting is the first for hurling referees in the Championship where they will also discuss the other three sin bin incidents across the opening two weekends — Colm Lyons’s call to punish Shane Fives for a foul on Aron Shanagher last Sunday week, Eoin Murphy’s cynical tackle on Conall Flood on Saturday last and later that day Peter Casey’s foul on Conor Cahalane.

It is expected the Kilkenny goalkeeper’s infringement will be held up as a textbook sin bin foul, although there is a strong belief Lyons was also right to punish Waterford defender Fives as Shanagher was heading towards goal inside the 20-metre line.

Despite a clamour from some pundits to have the sin bin scrapped, there are no plans to change it in this Championship. Murphy’s takedown of Wexford forward Flood is said to be a perfect reason why the sin bin was introduced in the first place.

Owens has also been criticised for not awarding Clare a sin bin/penalty in second half additional time in Limerick yesterday when Barry Heffernan was entangled with Shanagher.

However, officials believe while there were grounds for a penalty, the Tipperary defender did not take down the Clare attacker and therefore there was no basis for him to leave the field for 10 minutes.

According to the rulebook, a player shall be sin-binned in hurling should he commit one of three cynical fouls - a pulldown, a trip or careless use of the hurley - inside the 20m line or the semi-circle that prevents a goalscoring opportunity.

In football, the number of cynical fouls extends to five - deliberate pulldown, deliberate trip, deliberate collision with an opponent after he played the ball away or for the purpose of taking him out of the movement of play, remonstration in an aggressive manner with a match official and threatening or using abusive or provocative language or gestures to an opponent or team-mate.