11 Longford players on the scoreboard in shootout win over Carlow

Leinster SFC round 1: Longford 0-25 Carlow 2-13

Longford secured their place as the eighth and final team in the Leinster football quarter-final line-up next weekend after they came through an immensely entertaining shootout at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore against Carlow.

On the form that they showed up front in this game, with both corner-forwards, Rian Brady and Robbie Smyth, registering 0-5 from play while 11 players in total raised white flags, they’ll give Meath plenty to think about at Páirc Tailteann this day week.

In contrast, the Meath attack will feel like a good day is in prospect as a weak Carlow side struck two goals and could easily have had three or four more in a contest that was incredibly open, even in the first quarter when Longford built up an 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

That should have been so much more – Darren Gallagher was twice denied by Ciarán Cunningham from close range, on one occasion having been set up by a sublime cross-field pass from Smyth.

At midfield, Carlow were taking on water, and they must have felt like they were submerged in the second quarter. Longford picked off scores from tight angles, from distance, and sliced through the Carlow defence at will. 0-4 to 0-2 became 0-12 to 0-3, and it seemed like yet another hammering was in store on a weekend when landslide victories were commonplace in both the football and hurling championships.

The introduction of Paul Broderick steadied the ship, however, and by half-time, the gap was seven. Five minutes after the restart, it was 0-13 to 0-9 and game on.

What followed was another incredibly impressive spell of attacking play from Padraic Davis’s men. They shot five of the next six points, conceded a stunning goal to Carlow corner-forward Conor Crowley, and got right back on the horse, picking off the next three points to restore their comfortable lead.

Davis’s decision to withdraw Smyth and Brady suggested that the Longford management felt relaxed about their prospects, but Carlow kept chasing goals and they created chance after chance, eventually finding the target through Darragh Foley.

Time was their enemy at this stage and even with six minutes of stoppage time announced, they weren’t able to save their season.

Scorers for Longford: R Smyth and R Brady 0-5 each, D Gallagher 0-4 (0-3f), J Hagan, D McGivney & D Reynolds 0-2 each, K Diffley, M Quinn, D McElligott, P Fox & O Kenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 1-4 (0-3f), P Broderick 0-4 (0-3f), C Crowley 1-0, C Blake 0-3, C Hulton 0-2.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, E Macken; I O'Sullivan, M Quinn, CP Smyth; K Diffley, D Gallagher; D Reynolds, D McGivney, D McElligott; R Smyth, J Hagan, R Brady.

Subs: D Mimnagh for CP Smyth (33), L Connerton for McElligott (56), O Kenny for Brady (58), D Doherty for R Smyth (61), D Farrell for Reynolds (66).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Redmond, J Moore; J Morrissey; J Murphy, S Bambrick; E Ruth, S Gannon; R Dunphy, C Hulton, J Clarke; C Blake, D Foley, C Crowley.

Subs: M Bambrick for Ruth (33), P Broderick for Dunphy (33), T Kenny for Murphy (half-time), J Lowry for Roberts (half-time), C Lawlor for Bambrick (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)