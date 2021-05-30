Allianz Football League: Cork get home advantage in battle against drop; No Division 2 or 4 finals

Division 2

Semi-finals (winners promoted to Division 1)

Mayo v Clare (Toss for home advantage)

Kildare v Meath (Toss for home advantage)

Relegation play-offs

Cork v Westmeath (Cork at home)

Down v Laois (Down at home)

Despite edging out Clare by a point, Cork must beat Westmeath to avoid the trapdoor back to Division 3.

With Kildare 13-point winners over Laois, Ronan McCarthy’s men needed to overturn Clare by four points to be guaranteed to finish in the top two on points difference.

The 0-22 to 1-18 win was not enough, with Kildare topping Division 2 South (+14 points difference), Clare second (+9), and Cork third (+5), all on two wins each.

Clare’s Division 1 dream lives on but John O'Rourke’s late winner for Cork means it’s Mayo, rather than Meath, they will meet in that semi-final, with the winners advancing to the top tier.

Meath, who lost by eight points to Mayo, finished second in Division 2 North and will meet Kildare.

Down beat Westmeath by a point to finish third, and will meet Laois in the other relegation play-off.

Cork and Down will have home advantage for those games due to having played fewer home games than their opponents during the group stage. A coin toss will determine the venues for the promotion semi-finals.

There will be no Division 2 final played on June 19/20 regardless of the outcome of the semi-finals, with both Clare and Mayo in Championship action on June 26. The rule, due to the tight schedule this year, reads: "League finals will only be played if the counties involved are not playing in the Championship on the following weekend."

The Division 2 title will instead be shared between the semi-final winners.

Division 2 North

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Mayo 3 3 0 0 74 50 6 2 Meath 3 2 0 1 55 55 4 3 Down 3 1 0 2 41 60 2 4 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 45 50 0

Division 2 South

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Kildare 3 2 0 1 55 41 4 2 Clare 3 2 0 1 56 47 4 3 Cork 3 2 0 1 54 49 4 4 Laois 3 0 0 3 33 61 0

Division 3

Semi-finals (winners promoted to Division 2)

Derry v Limerick (Toss for home advantage)

Offaly v Fermanagh (Toss for home advantage)

Relegation play-offs

Tipperary v Longford (Toss for home advantage)

Cavan v Wicklow (Toss for home advantage)

Limerick will meet Derry in their Division 3 semi-final, with the winners promoted to Division 2, while 2020 provincial champions Tipperary and Cavan must win relegation play-offs to avoid slipping to the bottom tier.

Offaly meet Fermanagh in the other semi-final having seen off Tipperary by five points at O’Connor Park to top Division 3 South with a perfect record.

Limerick were 10-point victors away to Wicklow to finish second with two wins, while Tipperary, who needed to beat Offaly by three points, end third with one win and will meet winless Longford.

Derry beat Cavan by two to end with a perfect three wins from three to top the northern section ahead of Fermanagh, who were saved by Sean Quigley’s late equaliser against Longford.

That put them on three points and denied Cavan, who would’ve had by far the better points difference in a three-way tie-breaker with Fermanagh and Longford. Cavan will now face Wicklow in the other relegation play-off.

A coin toss will determine home advantage for all four games.

A Division 3 final will only be played on June 19/20 if Derry and Fermanagh win their semi-finals as Offaly and Limerick are both in Championship action on June 26. Otherwise, the Division 3 title will be shared between the semi-final winners.

Division 3 North

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Derry 3 3 0 0 68 31 6 2 Fermanagh 3 1 1 1 42 60 3 3 Cavan 3 1 0 2 53 50 2 4 Longford 3 0 1 2 39 61 1

Division 3 South

Pos Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Offaly 3 3 0 0 53 42 6 2 Limerick 3 2 0 1 55 45 4 3 Tipperary 3 1 0 2 47 51 2 4 Wicklow 3 0 0 3 43 60 0

Division 4

Semi-finals (winners promoted to Division 3)

Antrim v Waterford (Waterford at home)

Carlow v Louth (Carlow at home)

Mickey Harte's Louth emerged 10-point winners over Sligo in the battle for second place in Division 4 North to progress to a semi-final against Carlow.

Antrim had already secured first place and Tomás McCann's stoppage-time winner gave them a closing victory over winless Leitrim.

Carlow's one-point win over Wexford last night to clinch the southern section means Waterford advance to meet Antrim in the other semi-final.

Carlow and Waterford will have home advantage for those games due to having played fewer home games than their opponents during the group stage.

There will be no Division 4 final played on June 19/20 regardless of the outcome of the semi-finals, with Carlow, Louth, and Waterford all in Championship action on June 26.

The Division 4 title will instead be shared between the semi-final winners.

Wexford, Sligo, and Leitrim go into a Division 4 shield competition.