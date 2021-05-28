Ladies football league finals confirmed as trial event for return of spectators

The league finals in the top two divisions of the Lidle National Ladies Football League will be among the trial events for the return of spectators to Irish sport.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the LGFA confirmed that next month's Division 1 and 2 final, to be held at Croke Park next month, has been designated as an approved test event.

"The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm that the Lidl National League Division 1 and 2 Finals will form the basis of a Government-approved test event for spectators at Croke Park on Saturday, June 26," the statement announced.

"The LGFA wishes to place on the record its thanks to the Working Group for return of spectators to stadia, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and to our colleagues at Croke Park for making the stadium available on that date.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming spectators to Croke Park on Saturday, June 26, for what should be a very special occasion."

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a phased return of supporters into stadia.

"There will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further reopening," he said. "It is important to emphasise that we are able to take these steps, because our overall strategy is working. And because all of you have made the right choices."

Earlier this week, the first crowds returned to sport on the island as the Ireland women's cricketers defeated Scotland at Stormont.

This weekend will see up to 500 people attend National League games in the men's code in matches taking place in Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, the GAA welcomed news that crowds will be returning to games in the coming months.

"The GAA is delighted with confirmation of the planned return of spectators to our games on a pilot basis in the coming weeks," an Association statement said.

"We particularly welcome confirmation of the GAA trial fixtures and are receptive to staging more of these exercises around the country as permitted.

"We will be in contact with our units at every level in the coming days with further guidance and want to assure our members and supporters that we will be working with the authorities and doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of spectators to our games in the greatest numbers possible over the remainder of 2021."