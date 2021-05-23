Third time lucky as Clare grab first win of the season

A rain-sodden afternoon in Portlaoise was lit up by two moments of Shane O'Donnell brilliance as Clare finally got off the mark in Division 1B of the Allianz NHL.
A terrific 10th-minute solo goal from the speedy attacker set the Banner on their way to a badly needed win and the Ennis man helped seal victory with another searing run for Mark Rodgers' 48th minute goal.
Clare had just a point to spare last November when the teams met in the All-Ireland qualifiers in Kilkenny but Brian Lohan's men were far more comfortable this time, running out 13-point victors.
They led 1-12 to 0-11 at half-time and cut loose after the break despite the at times monsoon-like conditions in Portlaoise to leave Laois rooted to the foot of the table.
Free-taker Aidan McCarthy struck 0-13 in total while sub Rodgers finished with 1-2 and O'Donnell added a point to his earlier goal.
The chief downside was the 20 wides that Clare struck, 13 in the first-half.
Lohan used seven substitutes in all and there was a welcome return in the 56th minute for experienced midfielder Colm Galvin who made his first appearance of the year following a long-term groin injury.
All-Star Tony Kelly was missing for Clare though with a dead leg having initially been named to play at midfield.
There was a debut too for former Clare senior footballer Aaron Fitzgerald in defence.
Clare will return to action on Saturday week when they play Dublin at Parnell Park while Laois will travel to play Kilkenny the following day.