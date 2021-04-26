Club launches petition to expel GAA members guilty of racism

A GAA club has called on Croke Park to expel anyone found guilty of racial abuse in games.

Roger Casements in Warwickshire have launched an online petition in a bid to introduce a zero-tolerance approach to any such incidents in GAA clubs around the world.

Currently, any racial abuse infraction is covered under Rule 7.2, Category IV (ix), and is penalised under Rule 7.2 (e): “A minimum of 8 weeks suspension. Debarment and Expulsion from the Association may also be considered.”

“The GAA have stated they have “Zero Tolerance for Racism”, they operate under a “Give Respect, Get Respect” programme, and just last year launched a “Responding to Racism” campaign, however, allowing an offending player return to our sport — possibly after 8 weeks — shows neither zero tolerance or respect,” a Roger Casements official said.

“We believe a higher sanction, the highest possible of expulsion as a minimum, would be best to eradicate this racist behaviour and further protect our players.

“The current disciplinary action shows a lack of utmost care and protection for our club members, throughout the entire worldwide organisation. Therefore, as the governing body, we call for the GAA to immediately and urgently launch an overhaul of their punishments for infractions, to match their campaigns and policies, and expel players who betray themselves, their clubs, other players, and the Association with racist abuse.”

Roger Casements have taken this action after one of their players was racially abused in a Warwickshire SFC semi-final last October.

The offending player initially received a 48-week ban from the Warwickshire County Board, which, following an independent Central Hearings Committee gathering, was sanctioned as a 24-week ban.

“We, at Roger Casements GAA, appreciate the process and the necessity of the various levels of Hearings and Appeals committees, but we fail to understand why the GAA Rules allow for a punishment of such a serious infraction to be so thoroughly ineffective.

“With an offence of this nature coming at the end of the 2020 (Covid-shortened) season, the guilty player will have served the vast majority of his 24-week ban over non-playing time.

“His ban ends 15 days into the start of the 2021 season, and he will miss the most minimal number of games. This is abhorrent, and evidence as to how an overhaul of the rules governing any racist behaviour within our games is urgently required.

“The GAA state that anyone guilty of racism shall be deemed to have discredited the Association; we want their Rules to reflect this stance.The GAA is a proud worldwide organisation who claim to be ‘where we all belong’; we very simply want this to mean, and stand for, what it says. For this to have a real impact, there needs to be a real change at the heart of the GAA. We, again, call on our fellow clubs in Warwickshire, throughout Britain GAA, all clubs and counties throughout Ireland and the worldwide family of the GAA, to come together and push for change.”