'There’s a serious hurt there': How Paul Murphy coped after defeat to Cork 

Paul Murphy didn’t go to work the morning after Kerry’s Championship exit last November.

An accountant with Brandon Bioscience, Murphy texted his boss on Monday morning, November 9, to say: “Look, I just can’t face this”.

In an ordinary year, a championship-ending defeat would typically be followed the day after by a few pints with team-mates. The gathering would be more a coping mechanism than anything else, says the Kerry footballer.

A short sun holiday might provide further distraction and by the time a week or 10 days has passed since Kerry bid adieu to the championship, it’s time to sink one’s teeth into the upcoming club championship.

But with the country in level 5 lockdown last November, all familiar means of dealing with such a loss were shut off.

To the couch turned Murphy and there he spent that entire Monday, himself and his dog having got through 16 episodes of the US Office by the time his fiancée arrived home from work that evening.

“That was my only coping mechanism for the Cork defeat,” he recalls, “the US Office got me through that week”.

Three months on from Mark Keane’s late, late game-deciding goal, the versatile defender speaks of a “serious hurt” still being there.

“There’s always pressure as part of the Kerry team, but I think we’re going to put huge pressure on ourselves [in 2021]. There’s a serious hurt there. There’s a savage hunger, desire, and energy to really have a good go at this year and get back to where we want to be.”

Murphy heads into the season forthcoming as Kerry captain, but the 29-year-old believes there are more “cons than pros” to the system which saw him appointed captain.

The Rathmore clubman was part of the East Kerry team which successfully defended the Kerry SFC title last September, this final win meaning the choice of Kerry captain for 2021 lay with the East Kerry board.

“While being very appreciative of being nominated from the system and it is a fantastic honour, I do think there are probably more cons than pros to the current system where the county champions nominate the captain.

“It has worked in the past where you’d say the obvious choice for captain has been a member of the county championship winning team the previous year.

“In my lifetime, I’m looking at maybe the year 2000; I was only a young lad, but Seamus Moynihan appeared to me to be the leader of that group of players and it was a perfect fit for him to be nominated by East Kerry.

The chances are Páidí Ó Sé would have picked Seamus Moynihan to be captain anyway if he had been given the opportunity to do so.

“The flip side of the system is you have a situation where a younger lad might be making his debut and by virtue of being a member of the previous year’s county championship winning team, he’s thrust into the role of captain in his very first game with Kerry. It puts an awful lot of pressure onto a young fella in that situation.

“We possibly would be better served by allowing the management team or maybe the management team with the players to choose their own captain.”