Can the GAA adapt to cater for Ireland's shifting demographics?

Mention demographics and the GAA and Dublin's population is an immediate talking point.

Which is a pity, because the issue is far more nuanced.

“Something the GAA’s Community Development, Urban and Rural Committee pointed out recently was that 71 per cent of the population of Ireland live in two provinces, Leinster and Ulster. Leinster has 39 per cent (of the population) but Dublin is over 50 per cent of the Leinster figure, so Dublin is over 20 per cent of the population of the country.

“But it’s not just a Dublin issue. An arc from Drogheda to Maynooth and down as far as Gorey, maybe, has a huge percentage of the country’s population.

“Are our organisation’s structures fit for purpose in that environment? That’s a question we’ll have to ask ourselves and might lead to some changes.”

The speaker is Dr Peter Horgan, the GAA’s education officer. He’s outlining an initiative that might help answer some of those questions.

The GAA will use a GIS (Geographic Information System) in partnership with Future Analytics to create a detailed picture of Gaelic games: in tandem with its Community Development, Urban and Rural Committee, surveys were issued to clubs in four pilot counties (Roscommon, Westmeath, Kerry and Tyrone) to establish participation rates within those clubs.

It’s intended to help outline two major challenges for Gaelic games, says Horgan: “In areas of growing population how can we build capacity, and in areas of depopulation or low population, how can we recalibrate our activities to cater for those clubs which are struggling to stay in existence?”

The pilot scheme was labour-intensive but Tomas Meehan, the GAA’s chief information officer, is launching a new system where each individual will register him or herself as a member of the GAA.

“Then we’ll be able to use the GIS to visualise that information,” says Horgan.

“We’ll get a real-time view of what’s happening, instead of having to do a survey every year, which would be very onerous on all involved.

“People register anyway with their clubs so we’ll be able to see that information — but we’ll also see participation levels, drop-out levels at particular age groups, and we’ll see it more or less live and without that labour-intensive work of surveying the clubs.

“On top of that we can layer different data sets. The GIS is like a map of Ireland, with mountains and rivers marked on it — then you map on main roads, and secondary roads, and small roads. Then you put villages, towns and cities on, and the map becomes far more detailed.

“This works the same way. For any club we’ll have participation by age and stage of development, playing and non-playing members, and then we’ll layer on facilities and types of facilities, whether the club owns its own facilities, clubhouses or gyms.

“On top of that we’ll overlay data about local schools — anything that’s publicly available through the CSO — so we’ll have a very good picture of what’s happening.”

Horgan points to Cork as a good example of the range of challenges facing the GAA “because it obviously has a very big urban area and also some extremely rural areas — but there are also very big commuter towns, with clubs which have experienced huge growth in population over the last 20 years or so, the likes of Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Carrigaline, Ballincollig and so on.

“So we’ll see participation rates in those clubs, and how that matches with CSO data. Future Analytics are able to take the last census results, but they’re also able to map forward from that data — they’ll take into account demographic changes and population movements, so we don’t have to wait for every new census to update the information, we can map that forward.

“That gives us real-time information on participation in clubs and also the potential participation numbers for that club based on all the other data.

“It’s a tool and a good one, but will we be able to change our rules and procedures to help both clubs and counties which have experienced huge increases in population — and those clubs and counties experiencing the opposite issue?"

Moving from conclusions based on data to rule change is the challenge, he says.

“Will the information change how we support clubs? Can we target games and club development initiatives better to address these issues?

“It’s really exciting from that perspective but yes, the real challenge will be in moving to policy change and rule change.”

The GAA has been in touch with other organisations, in Belgium and New Zealand, to see how they’ve done with similar data-gathering exercises while being mindful of the need for bespoke solutions here.

“There are no two clubs alike, never mind two counties. This notion that one rule change may solve depopulation and urbanisation — that’s very unlikely.

“We also have to be more flexible in our understanding of what’s happening. For instance, it’s very important for a club that its jersey is fielded every year. If the club is in an area with depopulation, is it possible for us to have activities such that every club can field?

“If you don’t field this year it’s harder next year, and harder again the year after. Not fielding is the Rubicon and it’s very difficult to come back from that.

“So can we have meaningful games for players in clubs in areas like that, and can we be more flexible in our transfer rules, for instance? Colm Cummins (of the GAA’s Community Development, Urban and Rural Committee) has mentioned the possibility of allowing players to line out for their home club as well as the ‘new’ club they play for, maybe in an urban area.”

Horgan is hopeful that “imaginative solutions” can be found for the challenges faced by the GAA.

“I think the goodwill is there, the only issue is that rules can be inflexible. We’ll have to take a flexible approach to these challenges, however.

“We must take the approach that we want rural clubs to survive. We’re not in the business of driving anyone out of operation.”