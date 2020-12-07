Ephie Fitzgerald: Venue mess underlines need to merge organisations

The events of the last seven days have reemphasised the urgent need for the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA to merge forces, Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has said.

Having begun last week under the impression that their All-Ireland ladies football semi-final would be played at LIT Gaelic Grounds, a more than suitable halfway house, Galway and Cork players found themselves rushed into action at Croke Park yesterday lunchtime.

The second change of venue, from Parnell Park to Croke Park at 11am yesterday morning/url] because of an unplayable surface at the former venue, meant the throw-in time had to be brought forward from 1.30pm to 1pm to ensure proceedings were wrapped up before the Mayo-Tipperary men’s semi-final.

The 11th-hour change of venue and time was less of a disruption to Cork who overnighted at a Dublin hotel, whereas Galway were in Kinnegad, an hour from Croke Park, when they were informed by the LGFA at 11am of the changed venue and earlier throw-in time.

According to Galway manager Tim Rabbitt, Galway arrived at GAA HQ at 12.30pm, took to the field at 1am, and had to make do with a seven-minute warm-up before the action got underway.

The late switch from a 1.30pm start in Parnell Park to a 1pm throw-in at Croke Park also threw in disarray championship sponsors TG4's plans to broadcast the game. Instead of watching Ciara O’Sullivan’s intricate movement or Louise Ward’s piercing runs, viewers at home had to make do with a rerun of an old ladies football fixture.

An [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa/arid-40167747.html]LGFA statement issued after yesterday’s game expressed regret that the semi-final was not broadcast, “despite concerted efforts to secure live coverage”.

“While recognising that a change of venue and time was not ideal, the alternative was to postpone the game. The health and safety of our players was to the forefront in the LGFA’s decision to proceed at Croke Park,” the LGFA statement noted.

That Cork and Galway were in the capital in the first place comes back to the ill-advised LGFA decision last month to book a venue — LIT Gaelic Grounds — for an All-Ireland semi-final that they knew could be taken back off them.

Limerick County Board made clear when the LGFA came knocking on their door that if the Limerick hurlers reached the All-Ireland final, John Kiely’s panel would get preference if they required use of the ground for a training session on Sunday, December 6, which is exactly what transpired.

So, in sum, players had to put up with a change of venue from one side of the country to the other six days out from an All-Ireland semi-final, forcing Cork to fork out for 50 rooms so players wouldn’t have to drive up the morning of the game, and then both counties were dealt a second change of venue and earlier start on the day of the match itself.

“The ladies are so accepting, over accepting at times,” said Ephie Fitzgerald of how his players dealt with the upheaval which overshadowed their win.

“There wasn’t one complaint. Their attitude is, 'ah sure, we'll get on with it'. I don't believe in that. My girls train five days a week minimum. They get no expenses. They never complain. All I want for them is that they get the same treatment as the guys.

Why can we not marry the three organisations? We should be amalgamated with the GAA.

The television blackout equally agitated the victorious Cork manager.

“My argument was and has been from the start, why are we making things difficult for us? We talk about lifting the spirit of a nation. There was nobody that saw that today. I would have just thought that if we could have got a pitch where we could have travelled in the one day then that would have made it a lot simpler.

“We came up last night, stayed in a beautiful hotel in the Clayton out by the airport, looked after brilliantly, but it was a lonely aul night. Girls had to go to their rooms and spend the whole night in their rooms alone.

“I actually feel more disappointed for the families and supporters that it wasn’t on television. My father is in hospital and he had arranged to get a television into the room to watch the game. They are the people I really feel sorry for."

Galway manager Tim Rabbitt was no less displeased with the dragging of Cork and Galway to Dublin for this fixture.

"The whole thing altogether is a bit of a mess,” the Galway boss remarked.

“Bringing Galway and Cork up to Dublin is absolutely crazy. I know there was an issue with Limerick but there's Thurles, Ennis, there are other pitches. There's no need to bring both counties up here.”

What similarly annoyed Rabbitt was the manner in which his team was rushed into action once they took to the Croke Park pitch.

"I think we had seven minutes of a warm-up outside so that didn't help us, but not using that as an excuse. We had stopped in Kinnegad [when we heard the news of the venue and time change] so we had to change our plans and get here as quickly as we could.”