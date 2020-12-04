Government: €15m grant for GAA was a ‘once-off’

The Government have insisted their €15m grant for the running of the GAA’s winter championships is a once-off.

Later today, the GAA management committee meets to discuss the 2021 calendar. If the inter-county season starts in February, additional funding is likely to be required due to crowd restrictions. In 2019, the GAA’s gate receipts and box, premium and catering income comprised almost 60% of its total €118m revenue.

Information obtained by the Irish Examiner via a Freedom of Information request reveals the subvention is unlikely to be repeated. In an email from principal officer of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Brian O’Malley dated September 25, approval for the €15m of additional funding was subject to two conditions.

“This once-off intervention is for disbursement in 2020 and will not incur any additional liabilities in future years; any underspend on this intervention will be returned to the exchequer.”

In their submission to the Government to help bankroll the Championship, the GAA explained the direct costs of organising the competitions (184 games) would be close to €2m. However, the indirect costs had been estimated at €17.928m — €8.623m on team costs, €1.699m development, €3.162m for Gaelic Players Association (GPA) commitments and GAA injury fund contribution, and €4.443m on Croke Park administration costs to this month along with provision for similar county and provincial costs.

The submission reads: “With the societal and clear health benefits of simply having ‘something else’ to chat about and the simple ‘looking forward’ to your County’s next big game in the championship, the unfortunate reality from a financial perspective is that the actual net cost of staging the 2020 Championships at almost €20m makes playing these 2020 competitions not financially viable for the GAA.

"This financial reality is not the core foundation on which the GAA was built on, but in these strange and challenging times is a metric we cannot hide from.”

As has been since done, the costs of preparing counties for the 2020 Championship — equating to almost 50% of the indirect Championship costs — has been underwritten centrally by Croke Park. Explaining the need for coaching funding which covered three months, the GAA insisted coaches “will have to be temporarily laid off” if the Championship does not take place.

The GAA’s core Championship commitment of €1.6m to the GPA is incorporated in the €3.162m figure (€1.5m for players’ injury fund).

They write: “While forming an integral part of championship 2020 they will be asked to put aside their personal difficulties including bereavements, job losses, financial stresses and emotional strains to put on the showcase that our National Games provide, all for the benefit of others.”

The GAA state the €4.443m figure would cover the administration costs for the duration of the Championship including “a limited marketing budget, IT costs, insurance, communication costs along with a budgeted monthly salary cost of €400k for its 150 staff. All staff have taken a 30% reduction in salary from May 2020.”

The document also forecasts Croke Park stadium will suffer losses of €10m this year, while informing that the €2.8m of state funding committed earlier this year had been used to support the GAA’s spend to date of €9.3m on coaching and games development.

Signed off by GAA director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan, the submission for the Championship funding was sent by director of finance Ger Mulryan on August 28 to John Kelly, assistant secretary in the then Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The need for the funding was made abundantly clear in the GAA’s correspondence. On August 18, Ryan wrote to Kelly that the organisation could not wait until October to learn if they were to receive additional funding as by that stage “we need to be up and running with the championship”.

On September 2 a week after he issued the submission, Mulryan emailed Kelly: “As I’m sure you are fully aware, our Intercounty season is due to re-commence on Monday week 14th September. From a financial perspective the GAA cannot underwrite the €19.5m cost of staging the 2020 Championship and in this light we are facing a very difficult decision. Can you advise the current position/timeline in regard to the financial support request?”

Mulryan’s remarks reflect the GAA’s board of directors’ insistence that the Championship could not go ahead without assistance “as the additional costs would severely impact the association’s trading position”.

Later that day, Kelly replied stating he was “very aware of the tightness of the timeline”.

Two days later, following a discussion with Mulryan a draft submission to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for Championship funding was put together by Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport principal officer Peter Hogan.

“The GAA has notified Government that serious consideration is being given to cancelling this year’s Senior Football and Hurling Championships which would have a considerable social impact throughout the country,” it read.

“If the other field sports determined that it was in order to cancel international fixtures, there would be considerable reputational harm for Ireland internationally.”

On September 14, Kelly advised that the Department of the Taoiseach should be briefed on the issuing of statements via the Government Information Service about funding for the GAA Championship given their involvement. On September 24, a day prior to funding being approved, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media finance officer Joe Healy made the formal application on behalf of the GAA.