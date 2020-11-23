Rugby or GAA: Who won the weekend ratings battle?

International rugby edged out Tipperary's thrilling Munster SFC final in the battle for viewers on RTÉ over the weekend.

Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England on Saturday drew half a million viewers to RTÉ One's live coverage.

An average of 500,000 people tuned-in, peaking at 564,000, with a share of 50% of those watching TV at the time.

On Sunday, Tipperary's historic Munster SFC Final win over Cork was watched by an average of 339,000 with a share of 34%, peaking at 471,400. It was Tipperary's first provincial senior football title since 1935.

That just pipped the numbers for Cavan's momentous win over Donegal in the Ulster Football final drew an average of 380,000 and a 37% share, peaking at 459,000.

The Leinster final between Dublin and Meath also attracted impressive figures for RTÉ on Saturday: the match build-up including the Bloody Sunday commemoration was watched by 254,000 and a share of 20% while the game itself drew an average of 388,000 with a 26% share, peaking at 421,000.

Earlier in the afternoon coverage of Galway's pulsating All-Ireland SHC quarter-final win over Tipperary on RTÉ2 drew an average of 286,000 (share 37%) peaking at 388,000 towards the end of the thrilling tie.

On RTÉ Player the top 5 programmes of the past week were England v Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup along with the Saturday Game Live and Sunday Game Live double headers.

England v Ireland was the most-watched video with 37,345 unique visitors.