Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Kerry always gave Tipperary full respect. Can Cork say the same?

What a journey Cavan have been on since the resumption of action in October.
They were relegated to Division 3 but bounced back the following weekend beating Monaghan in that extra-time thriller. They have gone on a roll since and have won some great battles, particularly last week against Down, coming back from 10 points down and again this week against a very fancied Donegal team, to win a first Ulster title since 1997.
They have clearly built a fantastic team spirit. Cavan played with ferocious intensity, throwing themselves into every contest and challenging for absolutely everything. Thomas Galligan epitomised this more than anyone but they had huge performances from many players including Gearóid McKiernan, Gerard Smith, Martin Reilly and Ciarán Brady.
They deserved their win and I would argue that but for Barry Cassidy’s refereeing performance they would have won far more comfortably. Neither Cavan black card should have been awarded and plenty of the other little decisions went against them. While Cillian Brady was off on his first-half black card Donegal scored seven points to Cavan’s one. That is some differential in a low-scoring game.
Donegal played well in patches but again seemed to struggle with the favourites’ tag. They couldn’t match Cavan’s ferocity and absolute raw hunger for an Ulster title. It was highlighted once again that as the air gets thinner and the competition tougher any weakness in a player’s game will be exposed.
Shaun Patton is an excellent keeper but as I have mentioned before he is uncomfortable under a high ball. He got away with an earlier punch but the game-breaking goal came from his reluctance to catch a high ball and Conor Madden pounced and finished.
Cavan now get a shot to nothing against Dublin. If they can get close enough to them they will certainly make them earn their victory if nothing else.
A couple of things stood out for me Saturday evening as Dublin pummelled Meath in the Leinster final.
Firstly, their first-half performance was phenomenal. The statistics jump off the page and confirm what our eyes had witnessed — 2-8 of their 2-12 from play while conceding a paltry two points, 23 attacks which resulted in an incredible 22 shots, 100% on their own kickout, 42% on the Meath kickout, all six forwards scored from play and they led by 16 at the break.
Dublin do the simple things so well that it punctures the opposition’s spirit early. An underdog wants to force mistakes and hang on in the game as long as possible. Dublin don’t make mistakes and kill the challenge before it can materialise.
Secondly they defended with tenacity and discipline. Early in the game, Meath had a couple of half-chances and it looked as if they overplayed their hand. I view that differently. Dublin defended the situations so well in terms of their collective positioning, decision-making and discipline that they ensured a half-chance remained just that. Jonny Cooper was again central to this and he was missed in the second half. He is critical to them and Dublin will hope that his impact injury isn’t serious.
Scarily for Cavan and Mayo or Tipperary, Dublin won’t have been happy with the second half, which at times was uncharacteristically sloppy. Dessie Farrell will have plenty of ammo for his video review which will keep everyone on their toes for the next fortnight in the lead into the semi-final.
Dublin are in the eye of a perfect storm, as an incredible group of players that are well managed and well resourced deliver consistent performances. To beat them, teams have to match their football and athleticism, but what makes them different is the culture of their group.
Think of how far this Dublin group have come in the last 12 years. Bernard Brogan speaks about the early days of his career when the priority was to have a fridge full of WKD Blue for the post-match ‘celebrations’. Bit by bit, a culture of high performance coupled with humility has been built.
As Stephen Cluxton led his group over to the corner between Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand where Michael Hogan was shot 100 years ago, I shook my head to myself in admiration. The gesture was poignant, appropriate and classy. These values that shape their identity make Dublin so good and is why, even when they are below par, as they were in last year’s drawn All-Ireland, they can still salvage something out of it.
Add their physical and football prowess to this and it makes their dominance easier to understand. Matching it is another matter entirely though.