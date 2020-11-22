Colin O'Riordan: 'It just fills me with pride. I get emotional thinking about it'

AFL star Colin O’Riordan described Tipperary’s historic Munster SFC final victory over Cork as "one of the best days of my life"
Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan and Steven O'Brien celebrate. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 15:51
Colm O’Connor

The former Premier underage star received special dispensation from his employers, Sydney Swans, to line out in the decider and in an emotional post-match interview he admitted his delight at being able to play a part in securing the county’s first provincial senior football championship title in 85 years.

“I can't put it into words, it is an emotional day for me,” he told RTÉ. “A few weeks ago I didn't think that I would be here.

“To be out with the lads and giving your all for the sake of Tipperary... I can't put it into words. It is the best feeling that I've had in many years. It just fills me with pride. I get emotional thinking about it. It is one of the best days of my life. I am over the moon.” 

He continued: “This isn't about me. This is not about Colin O’Riordan.

“This is about the boys out here (his teammates). To me, it just means so much to be able to put on the Tipp jersey. That is something I will never ever take for granted and something I will respect until the day I die.” 

O’Riordan also thanked the Sydney Swans for allowing him to play for Tipperary on Sunday.

“They were exactly within their rights to say no and refuse me permission to play but they had no problem so I want to thank them again.”

