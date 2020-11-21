GAA pays tribute to Bloody Sunday victims in emotional ceremony

Silence has become the soundtrack to all our sporting events in recent months but the stillness that enveloped Croke Park as the clock ticked past 6.05pm this Saturday evening was unlike anything we have witnessed on the playing fields in any of our lifetimes.

The main entrance at the Hogan Stand bore a shrine to the 14 men and women who lost their lives at this site 100 years ago this weekend, their photographs aligned along a wall and illuminated both by candles and by the thoughts of the people who stopped and took it all in.

Dublin supporter Tom Broughan lights a candle outside the memorial to the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday

There were no crowds. A family at one point, a man in an old Arnotts Dublin training top at the other. The only sound aside from the city's usual low hum was the distinctive montotone hum of a drone as it traced back and forth over a stadium that was entombed in darkness.

Inside, Brendan Gleeson read passages from Mick Foley's 2014 book 'The Bloodied Field', each line detailing how it was the victims had met their fates. The president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among the few in attendance at a near deserted stadium.

The match programme for tonight's Leinster football final between Dublin and Meath was designed to mirror that of the game between the Dubs and Tipperary a century ago and GAA president John Horan marked the occasion in his address within.

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins places a wreath during the GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration at Croke Park.

“Over the course of the last decade the GAA has made up for lost time in reconnecting with the families of those who were murdered here by Crown Forces on November 21 1920 as part of our efforts to honour them for what they were - people who went to a game and never came home.”

He added: “The events of that day ensured that Croke Park would never be just another sporting arema or headquarters. In many ways it also meant that the GAA could never leave a venue so inextricably linked with our story and history.”

When it was all done, the lights came back on, the two teams emerged into the brightness and the pop music and the place echoed to the shouts and strains of their pre-game sessions. The stadium had moved on again but it continues to carry its history with it.