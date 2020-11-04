Wexford captain Lee Chin: Davy was right to criticise us

Wexford joint-captain Lee Chin says manager Davy Fitzgerald’s criticism of the team following Saturday’s 13-point loss to Galway was justified and insisted they now owe their manager a performance.

Wexford surrendered the Bob O’Keeffe Cup all too easy in their Leinster semi-final and face into a second qualifier with the Clare native’s strong words about their display ringing in their ears.

Chin revealed Fitzgerald, who claimed his team threw in the towel, read his players the riot act in the dressing room following his explosive post-match interview.

“Davy was pretty accurate after the game,” Chin said of his manager’s public remarks.

“He did mention that he was speaking on behalf of us all, which I thought he was fairly correct.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing for myself, for us. We’re all hurting. It wasn’t something we anticipated or expected. Just very disappointing. I’m well aware of the words that he expressed after the game and I do think that he was on the money.

Me personally, what he said, I knew that I was feeling very similar. I was embarrassed after the game. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. We didn’t expect that to happen. We wanted to go out and perform. We let ourselves down, we let the Wexford people down. It’s something we’ll look to put right the next day.

“He was very passionate when he came into us and addressed us. As players, we were hurting and when he expressed how he felt he put a lot of things into perspective as well and sometimes you need it.

“He’s a great man to put things into perspective, he showed his passion and we just feel we let him down also. He has given a lot to us over the last number of years and we owe him more than that.”

Wexford returned to training in Ferns on Monday evening when the atmosphere was initially tense but eased as they began the process of moving on from the disappointment.

“We had a bit of an honesty session beforehand. Sometimes, when you end up in a situation like we did and put in a performance like that the first thing you want to do is get back to the field and start working on things and put them right. I know I felt a lot better coming out of training than what I did going into it.

“When there is honesty being lashed out, it is always a positive thing. Honesty is always a positive thing. I suppose we got a lot of honesty last night. Like I said, we all took it on the chin. We went with it. We got to the field. We had a good session, attitude was mighty.”

Chin says he does not believe Fitzgerald’s future as Wexford manager could be decided by how the team fare in the qualifier.

“To be honest, that’s not something that I’m thinking about. I think Davy has done wonders with us since he came to Wexford. He has been so committed to us and the direction Wexford hurling has taken since Davy’s arrival is something that will go down in history, I think, for us in Wexford anyhow. He’s pretty much changed the culture in Wexford hurling and it’s something we’re proud of.

“We’re not thinking of what Davy’s next step is or what the next project is for us or him; it’s just about putting in a performance the next day. Look it, we have one more chance and that’s the way we’re looking at it. We’re looking at ourselves the next day in terms of the way we conduct ourselves and our attitude on the day.”

As for the bye Wexford and Tipperary have received passed this weekend’s first round, Chin is happy to have the extra week.

“I suppose some people are different. Some of the lads I spoke to would have liked to have played this weekend. I suppose a lot of lads just thought we didn’t put in a performance and I suppose as a competitor they are just eager to try and get back on the field and put it right.

“I suppose, for me, I was thinking maybe a week off would do us good. We probably need two weeks to try and focus again, try and put that behind us and move onto the next challenge. I suppose the extra week, we’ll take it.”