Geezer delight as Orchard return to top flight

Allianz Football League Division 2: Armagh 1-18 Clare 1-13

ARMAGH will ply their trade in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League next season as a result of a deserved five-point victory over Clare at Cusack Park Ennis on Saturday.

A strong finish by the Orchard county means that they are promoted to the top flight alongside table toppers Roscommon. Owing to results elsewhere, particularly Laois' late comeback in Fermanagh, Colm Collins’ charges avoided the drop and will remain in Division 2 for another year.

Armagh got off to a dream start inside to minutes when Callum Cumiskey had the ball in the Clare net after he got onto a quickly taken free by Rory Grugan, catching the Banner defence off guard.

This goal put them in the driving seat and by the water break they held a deserved 1-6 to 0-3 lead. But as in many cases since the water break was introduced, the losing side returned with a point to prove. Clare did exactly that. They outscored their opponents by six points to one by the half-time break, going in just a point behind, 1-7 to 0-9.

The visitors looked comfortable early in the second period, leading by 1-11 to 0-10. But a resolute Clare replied with a Cian O’Dea goal in the forty-ninth minute. It looked as if a comeback was on when the side were level at 1-13 apiece but five unanswered Armagh points before full time gained promotion for the Ulster men.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (0-6, 5 fs), R Grugan (0-3, 1f), O O’Neill (0-3, 1f), C Cumisky (0-1), C O’Neill, S Campbell J Duffy, J Clarke, S Sheridan, J Óg Burns (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-8, 6 fs), C O’Dea (1-0), K Sexton (0-3, 1 45), G Brennan J Malone (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; A Forker, R Kennedy, P Burns; J Duffy, M Shields, J Morgan; S Sheridan, R O’Neill; R Grugan, C Cumisky C O’Neill; J Clarke, O O’Neill, N Grimley.

Subs: G McCabe for Shields (34), S Campbell for Duffy (h/t), J Og Burns for Cumisky (40), C McKenna for Grimley (50), C Turbitt for Clarke (64).

CLARE: E Tubridy; G Kelly, C Brennan, E Collins; A Sweeney, A Fitzgerald, P Lillis; C O’Connor, C Russell; G Brennan, E Cleary (capt.), J Malone; K Sexton, J McGann, C O’Dea.

Subs: S Collins for Fitzgerald (43), D Tubridy for Russell (43), P Collins for McGann (58), K Harnett for E Collins (67), G O’Brien for O’Connor (69).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)