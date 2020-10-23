Every match in ladies football championship to be televised or streamed - free of charge

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and main sponsors TG4 have announced that every game in the upcoming championships be available to for fans to watch live - and free of charge.

TG4 will show nine games in total – including the West County Hotel Cup (Junior), Mary Quinn Memorial Cup (Intermediate) and Brendan Martin Cup (Senior) Finals – while the other 33 games across the grades will be streamed on various platforms.

The announcement comes as TG4 mark their 20th season sponsoring the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships – and the 20th year of live television coverage of the All-Ireland finals.

LGFA President Marie Hickey said the partnership between the sport and the Irish language broadcaster has helped the sport grow as it brought the biggest games into the living rooms of people are over the country.

"The partnership between the LGFA and our great friends at TG4 continues to blossom and evolve. Given the times that we are living in, planning for our TG4 Championships has been much different than in previous years but we are looking forward immensely to what lies in store," she said.

"It is remarkable to think that 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of our long-standing and wonderful relationship with TG4. Their input over the years has helped to elevate the standard of our games and brought them to national and worldwide audiences.

"I’m also delighted that we can afford our members at home and abroad the chance to watch all 42 games in the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

The Championship action gets underway on Sunday when Wicklow host Carlow and Limerick meet Derry as the race for Junior glory begins.

TG4’s live coverage of the 2020 Championships gets underway with a Friday night fixture under lights at Kingspan Breffni on October 30, when Ulster rivals Tyrone and Armagh go head to head in Group 4 of the Senior competition.