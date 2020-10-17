Peter Keane questions timing of GPA survey

Kerry manager Peter Keane has questioned the timing of the Gaelic Players Association’s (GPA) survey of players regarding going ahead with the inter-county season.

Declaring there were no issues in his camp, Keane felt the questionnaire could have been concluded earlier than the eve of the Allianz Leagues resuming.

Although the GPA had canvassed opinion before, Keane felt it could have been handled better. “I couldn’t understand the logic of that the day before (the resumption of the inter-county season). They had two months, they could have been doing that two weeks, three weeks, four weeks (ago). I just don’t think that made sense. I only saw a headline of it and what I saw was 52% were happy and 24% wanted a few changes and 24% weren’t happy. Whatever changes were made, would that mean 76% were happy to play. The divil is in the detail. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Asked if there was any senior Kerry players uncomfortable with playing on, he responded: “Not in the Kerry camp. That’s the only camp can I think about.”

Keane also expects Donegal to travel to Austin Stack Park next weekend after Kerry players drove on their own to Inniskeen for today’s game. The Kingdom camp stayed overnight in nearby Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross and will return home this evening.

“I would have thought logically neutral venues were something that should have happened but obviously they decided not to go ahead with that so that means Donegal travel to Tralee next weekend.”

Seamus McEnaney insists there is no grey area and the Allianz Leagues and Championship must take place.

“For me, there’s no grey area here. I think the GAA, the Championship, all of it is very important for the mental health of a lot of people in the country. First of all, our players and their families. Second of all, half a million or maybe a million people will watch some sort of inter-county game this weekend. We need that. The country needs that. And I think in a very safe environment, it needs to happen.

“We’re very fortunate, we have a strong medical team, the protocols are very strict within our group. And I think if every county team enforces it that way, we will get through this. It’s very important for the people of the country that the Championship goes ahead."

He also reported none of his players were against the season going ahead. "Absolutely no concerns voiced in our group. There’s protocols there, everybody’s wearing masks, everybody’s social distancing, there’s limits there for everybody to adhere to. We manage that as best we can and we insist on everything.

“We tell them leaving training every night that these are the protocols you must adhere to to get back in the next night. We only train every 48 hours to makes sure we have no direct contacts and all those things. There are no grey areas for me.”

Keane said injury concerns Stephen O’Brien and Jack Barry may be considered for selection against Donegal next weekend although Paul Geaney is unlikely to feature. McEnaney confirmed Drew Wylie suffered a concussion close to the end of today’s game.