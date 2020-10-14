Conor Masterson: Ireland u21s can still reach European Championship finals

Ireland U21 defender Conor Masterson remains confident they can still achieve their European Championship finals target by winning two “Cup finals” next month.

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat against top seeds Italy leaves Ireland dependent on qualifying for next year’s showpiece as one of the best five runners-ups, barring an unlikely Italian slip-up in their remaining three qualifiers.

Last night’s set of results across the nine groups means six points from the qualifier against Iceland in Tallaght on November 12 and bottom side Luxembourg in Differdange five days later will clinch them a first-ever major tournament place.

Only one point now divides the top four, with Iceland, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, and Sweden, 10-0 conquerors over Armenia, also in the mix.

The Italians still have to travel to Iceland – in a refixture of last Friday’s postponement due a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad – and Sweden on the final day.

Masterson, who assumed the captaincy in Pisa after his central defensive partner Dara O’Shea was promoted to the senior squad, believes Ireland should concentrate on rediscovering their winning habit. They were leading Group One until yesterday’s second defeat of the campaign.

The Queens Park Rangers defender was honest enough to take a portion of blame for allowing Riccardo Sottil ghost into space to slam home the 43rd-minute breakthrough.

Although Patrick Cutrone secured the understrength home side the victory with a second on 62 minutes, the 21-year-old is certain Ireland can recover for the November double-header.

“We can take a lot of positives from the Italy game,” he asserted today.

“I felt we dominated right up to when they scored. It was a positioning error and I probably could have done better myself.

We just didn’t have the cutting edge that the Italians had. For the second goal, we lost the ball in midfield and that put us on the back foot.

“We have a squad with quality and ability and know that if we can win these two games, it’s looking like we’ll be going to the finals.” Italy’s suffered a chaotic build-up as seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 forced them to enlist most of their Under-20 squad.

Still, it was the influence of their experienced forward pair Sottil and Cutrone, along with AC Milan midfield dynamo Sandro Tonali, that mostly led to Ireland’s downfall.

Dubliner Masterson added: “Italy has a huge population so we knew they’d put a quality side no matter what.

“We were disappointed because it was a chance to capitalise and we didn’t hit the nail on the head.

“We actually had our own distractions by losing two starters, Dara and Jason Knight, to the senior squad. We would have fancied ourselves even if both teams had their strongest available players.

“Goals change games and that was the difference.”