West Cork get their day in the sun to deny Mourneabbey seven in a row

West Cork 4-9 Mourneabbey 2-13

Mourneabbey have fallen short in their bid to win a seventh consecutive Cork ladies football title, the reigning All-Ireland club champions losing out to first-time winners West Cork.

West Cork had come out on the wrong side of the last two county finals, but their determination not to endure a third consecutive final loss drove them past Mourneabbey in the closing stages of a hugely entertaining and, at times, heated fixture.

The game was tied at 3-9 to 2-12 on 59 minutes when West Cork’s Daire Kiely delivered the game-winning goal, the corner-forward side-stepping her marker before brilliantly dispatching the ball to the right corner of the goal.

Mourneabbey, led by Doireann O’Sullivan, searched and searched for an equalising goal and although the full-forward came agonisingly close on one occasion, West Cork held out for their maiden final triumph.

West Cork manager Brian McCarthy, who has been involved with the divisional side since its inception in 2016, said his players showed more belief today than they had in 2018 and 2019.

“It really was in the mix right to the end. These players certainly don’t make it easy for management. I’m ecstatic, and very proud of these girls. It is a very proud day for West Cork football,” McCarthy beamed.

“We have been knocking on the door the last couple of years, but look who we have been coming up against, Mourneabbey are a credit to Cork ladies football. Thankfully, today was our day. We got a few breaks and even though we were down early in the first half, we kept at it and kept at it.

“I think today we had that extra bit of inner belief that we could do it. We fought so hard for each other.

“That inter-county wasn’t on probably suited us as we could get the girls together a bit more. We worked on a couple of tactics and they worked out for us today.”

West Cork, despite playing into the face of a strong breeze in the opening half, led 3-5 to 2-7 at the break. It was oh so different early on as the divisional side endured a nightmare start, falling 1-2 behind inside three minutes.

2019 All-Ireland final match-winner Laura Fitzgerald had the ball in the West Cork net after 20 seconds, this goal followed by points from Ellie Jack and Bríd O’Sullivan.

West Cork’s opening score was a well-taken Libby Coppinger seventh-minute goal. This green flag, however, was immediately cancelled out by a Doireann O’Sullivan palmed goal in the ensuing passage of play.

Undeterred by the concession of this second major, West Cork - for whom Melissa Duggan was excellent at half-back in carrying possession into the opposition half of the field - registered 1-2 without reply to gain parity with the team who beat them in the 2018 and 2019 deciders.

Midfielder Eimear Kiely was responsible for their second goal, West Cork troubling the Mourneabbey full-back line each time they got close to goal. Indeed, their goal count would have been far greater were it not for two outstanding Meabh O’Sullivan saves.

That said, Coppinger got in for her second green flag approaching the break after a pair of Ciara O’Sullivan points had snuck seven-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey ahead.

There was nothing to separate these two sides throughout the second half, the game level on five further occasions before Kiely’s decisive kick.

Scorers for West Cork: L Coppinger (2-3); AT O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-4 frees); D Kiely (1-1); E Kiely (1-0); R Murphy (0-1).

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan (1-6, 0-4 frees); L Fitzgerald (1-1); C O’Sullivan, E Jack (0-2 each); M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

West Cork: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); S Courtney (Castlehaven), S Hayes (Rosscarbery), C O’Sullivan (Beara); E Spillane (Bantry Blues), C O’Shea (Beara), M Duggan (Dohenys); E Murphy (Bantry Blues), E Kiely (Valley Rovers); AT O’Sullivan (Beara), R Murphy (Bantry Blues), L Harte (O’Donovan Rossa); F Keating (Courcey Rovers), L Coppinger (St Colum’s), D Kiely (Valley Rovers).

Subs: C Maguire (Rosscarbery) for C O’Sullivan (HT); M Coppinger (St Colum’s) for E Murphy (56); M Barrett (Clonakilty) for AT O’Sullivan (64, inj).

Mourneabbey: M O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, E Meaney, A Walsh; E Coakley, K Coakley, A Ryan; M O’Callaghan, R O’Sullivan; N O’Sullivan, E Jack, C O’Sullivan; B O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: A Cronin for O’Callaghan (30+2, inj); M O’Callaghan for Cronin (HT); A Cronin for Walsh, S Conroy for E Coakley (both 44); C Harrington for R O’Sullivan (60, inj).

Referee: J Murphy.