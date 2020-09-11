Premier League in numbers: The key figures ahead of the return to action

It is now 7 years since Man United won the title
Premier League in numbers: The key figures ahead of the return to action

A general view of Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 00:00 AM

8 – days between the 2019/20 campaign finishing on July 26 and the new season starting on September 12.

18 – points Manchester City must make up on Liverpool from last season if they are to reclaim the title.

9 – successive opening-day wins for Manchester City, the longest run in England’s top four divisions.

7 – years since Manchester United – the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 titles – last won the trophy.

666 – number of wins Manchester United start the season on, 87 more than second-placed Arsenal.

0 – defeats for Bruno Fernandes in his first 14 league games at Manchester United.

16 – years since Leeds were last in the Premier League.

8 – English managers in the Premier League – Chris Wilder (Sheffield United), Dean Smith (Aston Villa), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Graham Potter (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Scott Parker (Fulham), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Steve Bruce (Newcastle).

13 – years Mike Ashley has been in charge of Newcastle.

6 – London-based teams in the league following Fulham’s promotion from the Championship.

19 – days before the end of the season on Sunday May 23, 2021, and the rescheduled 2020 European Championships kicking off.

More in this section

General views of Croke Park Strong hopes Championship will receive Government aid
EOHmourneabbey11 Bríd O'Sullivan eyes milestone victory as Mourneabbey captain
Football%20Brendans%20Legion%205(1) St Brendan's looking for 'silverware on the table' after reaching back-to-back Kerry SFC semi-finals

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices