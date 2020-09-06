Cork camogie clash postponed due to Covid concerns

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 09:29 AM
Therese O’Callaghan

The SE Systems Cork senior camogie club championship quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Inniscarra has been postponed today due to an Inniscarra player feeling unwell.

The club contacted the Cork board on Saturday night to inform them that one of their players is undergoing a Covid-19 test.

The Board also requested that the privacy of the person involved be respected.

The other quarter-final between Douglas and Éire Og goes ahead as scheduled at 5pm today in the Camogie grounds at Castle Road.

