Dublin are not training, insists Michael Darragh Macauley

Michael Darragh Macauley has rubbished suggestions Dublin have been training away in contravention of the GAA’s inter-county ban.

Unprompted, the 2013 footballer of the year said he was not aware of any collective preparations Dessie Farrell’s panel were doing ahead of the official September 14 date.

Asked if they had communicated via Zoom, Macauley said: “We haven’t been involved at all, to be honest. Lads doing their own bits but we’re actually not involved. Everyone thinks we are training 24/7. We have secret underground lairs that we meet up in for kickarounds. No gossip. Or else if they are doing it, I am not getting told about it anyway.”

Reacting to GAA president John Horan’s claim that counties may have to bow out of the Championship if there are outbreaks, Macauley is expecting difficulties ahead but is glad to have club commitments to focus on.

“I suppose with all these things there is no precedence. We are all just making it up as we go along a little bit. What can I say? I think it is going to be a tough one to handle. I wouldn't like to be setting the rules in Croke Park at the moment because it isn't easy. I'm sure there are going to be a few controversial moments over the next couple of months trying to get this thing off.

“I think we are getting the club championships off very successfully with a very low number of cases. That is great. I think it is a nice position for the players to be in. We aren't getting weighed down with All-Ireland finals or Championship in general. Lads are just working their ass off playing with the clubs. Then come what may be in September or October. It is just nice that this is it with the club. Inter-county at the moment is pretty irrelevant to us.”

Macaulay has declared himself 100% fit after using the lockdown to gradually recover from a groin operation. His club Ballyboden St Enda’s await the outcome of the Raheny-St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh group game to discover their quarter-final opponents in the Dublin SFC. That game was postponed due to a Covid-19 case in Raheny and Ballyboden themselves had their first such situation last week.

However, Macauley reported that it was on the hurling side of the club and it didn’t impact on them. “It hasn't any repercussions for us, which is nice. It is one of these things that is going to happen. It is probably going to happen in nearly every club you'd imagine at some stage. It is how you deal with it. I felt it was dealt with well as far as I know. I don't know too much about it.”

Macauley’s old Ballyboden team-mate Brian O’Regan is now in Farrell’s backroom team as a coach/selector and he is looking forward to working with him. “Brian is great. I would have played with Brian a long time ago. He has gone and managed me a number of times at this stage. I think he has really earned this opportunity because he has pretty much coached every team in the club. He has won Championships with the women, with the hurlers, with ourselves. So, he is definitely not getting drafted in from nowhere.

“He is someone who has improved as a coach no end, to be honest. He has really upped his game. He 100% deserves a shot at Dublin. It is great to see him get the opportunity. He is hugely organised and he is going to bring a fresh voice and a new set of eyes to the whole thing will be nice.”

Michael Darragh Macauley features in AIB’S The Toughest Summer, which is aired on RTÉ One at 10.10pm tomorrow night.