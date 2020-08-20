Clare club 'disappointed with the stigma that has been attached' during virus outbreak

Cratloe GAA club have criticised those who sought to stigmatise the club and players during their recent coronavirus outbreak.

Six members of the east Clare dual club were initially diagnosed with Covid-19, which saw the club’s championship games at senior and intermediate level postponed.

Cratloe return to action this weekend but in a statement released today they admit the last two weeks were “an extremely worrying time for everyone connected to our club and parish”.

All the adult players who tested positive for the virus are on their way to a full recovery.

Approximately 60 adult players were considered close contacts of a confirmed case. Many of the positive cases had attended two hurling sessions and one junior football match “whilst unknowingly being infectious”.

Their junior opponents Clondegad were also tested as a result.

“There have been many reports and rumours circulating,” the press release reads.

“We wish to clarify that there were no restrictions placed on Cratloe GAA. Cratloe GAA is part of a wider community, our players and members are friends, colleagues and family outside of the GAA pitch.

Covid-19 is circulating in the community; we have seen this with an increase in case nationally the past couple of weeks.

Cratloe expressed their pride in the collective effort of their members and the local community to stop the spread of the virus but added: “The club is however disappointed with the stigma that has been attached to our players and club during this period. We urge people to refrain from aiding the circulation of misinformation in relation to Covid-19 and the effected (sic) communities.

“This can wrongly impact on people’s judgements and actions and can exacerbate this stress felt for those dealing with Covid-19. There is no shame in testing positive for Covid-19, there is no shame in being a close contact of someone with Covid-19, the only shame is if we do not act to stop the spread to others.”

Cratloe concluded by thanking the Department of Public Health Mid-West as well as the consideration shown by the Clare County Board, in particular chairman Joe Cooney and secretary Pat Fitzgerald, in postponing their championship games.

Cratloe’s intermediate hurling team face Corofin in their second-round championship in Newmarket-on-Fergus on Saturday a day before the senior hurlers take on Éire Óg Ennis in Cusack Park. The junior footballers are also in action on Sunday when they clash with St Senan’s, Kilkee.