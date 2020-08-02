Kerry Club IFC: Rathmore caught napping by never say die Castleisland Desmonds

Competition favourites Rathmore were stunned at home by Castleisland Desmonds in an incredible Kerry Club IFC Group 3 clash on Sunday. The victors were 12 points adrift early in the second half but somehow stormed back to claim a 2-14 to 2-10 win.

Rathmore boosted by two early John Moynihan goals and some excellent point taking by Brendan O’Keeffe (4) and Mark Reen (2) dominated the opening half and deservedly led 2-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Thomas Hickey had scored three points for Desmonds but retired with an injury at the water break while Aidan O'Mahony was operating the role of sweeper to perfection.

Mark Reen then put Rathmore nine clear with an early second-half point and Mark Ryan extended their advantage in the 35th minute. But Desmonds kept chipping away with points from Thomas Lynch and Cian O’Connor.

A 40th-minute goal from Danny Hickey gave renewed hope to Desmonds and Rathmore suffered another blow with Darragh Rahilly sent to the sin bin. Cian Lynch and Luke Lyons hauled Desmonds level before Thomas Lynch rammed home the match-winning goal.

Laune Rangers beat Ardfert by the minimum thanks to stunning late John Tyther effort (1-12 to 1-11). Minutes earlier Tyther slotted home a penalty following an incident which resulted in a red card for Trevor Wallace.

Desmonds meet Rangers next weekend and a draw will see both through.

There was no such drama in Group 2, as Spa put in an awesome second-half display to beat local rivals Glenflesk 3-13 to 1-9 with David Spillane scoring 2-1 and Dara Moynihan notching 1-2 to make it two wins from two.

Na Gaeil also have a perfect record after they hammered Currow (2-20 to 0-2). Na Gaeil led by 1-9 to 0-1 at half-time - Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry with two points each in the first half and the goal scored by Jamie Lowham.

Second-half sub Darragh Reen came on to score 1-2 with Diarmuid O’Connor hitting another two points from play. They have now qualified for the quarters along with Spa, whom they meet next weekend.

An Ghaeltacht are favourites to top Group 1 as they hammered a St Mary’s side without Bryan Sheehan, 4-17 to 0-7, with goals from Óigí Ó Sé, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Franz Sauerland, and Tomás Ó Sé, while Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich kicked 0-8.

Beaufort are back in the hunt for a quarter-final spot as they beat John Mitchels 2-13 to 0-16. A black card for Niall Sheehy proved costly for the Tralee men. Goals from former Kerry minors Jack O’Connor and Sean O’Brien proved crucial for Beaufort and its all to play for in the final round.

Glenbeigh Glencar top Group 4 with a 3-19 to 1-6 win over bottom side Waterville and Dromid Pearses' crucial 1-13 to 1-9 win over Milltown Castlemaine sees them on two points but they will be short odds to beat Waterville in the final round.