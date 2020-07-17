GAA president pleads for increased capacity at games after Phase Four pause

GAA president John Horan has pleaded with Government to allow up to 500 people attend games as had been planned from Monday.

Earlier this week, the decision was taken to pause phase four of reopening society and businesses. The decision means that capacities for outdoor events will remain at 200 until August 10 at the earliest.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, county chairmen described the decision as “a nightmare” and “a disaster” as it will prevent many supporters from attending games and impact gate receipts.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning on the day competitive GAA games return, Horan called for restriction to be eased. "The change in attendance guidelines has delivered a hammer blow to the organisation. We put the return to the club game first to benefit our members and help out county boards survive for those clubs but our county boards were relying on an increase to 500 as a way of being able to cater for the demand on the ground from our supporters. They now have the extra burden of continuing to police 200 being in attendance.

"If you take those involved in the teams and stewarding out of it, you're probably looking at 120 supporters going to a game. If you work out the dimensions of a GAA pitch, that allows for social distancing of four metres between everybody attending the match.

"We have also encouraged everybody to wear face-masks, so I think these figures are a bit severe on us as an organisation, and I openly call on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to go back and review those figures for us as an organisation.

“The risk factor outside is 1 in 19 in comparison to indoors. We have stadia throughout the country which can cater from anything from 6,000 to 50,000 people and to say that you can only have 120 supporters put in. I think the volunteers in our organisation acted totally responsibly in this pandemic and I don't think if we allowed them to increase the attendance from 200 to 500 that they would act irresponsibly."

County championship action begins in earnest this evening when St Martin’s face Oulart-the-Ballagh in Chadwicks Wexford Park where the board have been allowed to sell just 80 tickets due to restrictions.