Anthony Daly: The well oiled Limerick machine may need a quick service stop

As I was walking out the Ennis road yesterday amongst the Limerick throngs, I could hear the stadium announcer asking over the loudspeaker for people to leave the field. ‘Best of luck with that,’ I thought to myself. I don’t know what time some of those Limerick players got into the dressing-room after being besieged for autographs, selfies and photographs but I bet it wasn’t straight away after the request of the announcer.

All of the Limerick supporters were on high doe walking out the road. It was another win, another reminder of how much a fortress the Gaelic Grounds has become. The realisation from the management though, will have been far more circumspect and hard-hitting. John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and company will know that it wasn’t good enough, and certainly not at the level that these boys judge themselves.

Limerick will still be delighted to win so comprehensively in the face of such adversity and underperformance for most of the game. There will be another couple of ways they’ll look at their post-match assessment too. The free count was heavily stacked against Limerick, coming in at 15-5 until the last few minutes. Limerick will want to get to the root of that cause but, while they’ll appreciate that some of those frees were extremely harsh – especially Gearóid Hegarty’s yellow card – they’ll also realise that some referees are clamping down on stuff that other officials have consistently let them away with.

The most pleasing aspect for Kiely though, will have been the impact off the bench, especially that of Conor Boylan, who was outstanding. You can see why Kiely loves Boylan because, straight away, his first impulse is to tackle and hunt.

From having worked with Boylan with the Limerick minors, the one thing he was always guaranteed to bring was tremendous honesty. You could see that in his goal, when he missed the catch from Seamie Flanagan’s pass but he had the desire to stick out the long left hand and whip the ball underneath the advancing Barry Hogan.

The goals completely skewed the final scoreline, which was completely at odds with the tone of the match. Tipperary threw everything they had at Limerick but the All-Ireland champions have built up such deep banks of power and reserve now from years of relentless S&C work that they just wore Tipp down.

That was really evident from Boylan, Seán Finn and Mikey Casey in the last quarter. Finn and Caso were pulling balls out of the sky and just bulldozing their way past walls of Tipp bodies, when other players faced with those same obstacles after 60 plus minutes would have been collapsing in a heap when met with the same force.

I’ve been saying it for a while now and Tom Morrissey proved again yesterday how he has almost become an emblem for how Limerick have developed, evolved and matured. Tom didn’t set the world on fire – again – but he kept battling and ended the match with four points from play. Just like Limerick, Morrissey just finds a way to get the job done.

Nickie Quaid also showed his immense value to the team again, almost nonchalantly and even quietly, with two excellent and important saves, along with arrowing puckouts around the field all afternoon.

Limerick needed certain players to stand up and be counted when it mattered because they certainly didn’t function with the same flow or cohesion as they’d have liked. Some of their first half play was pockmarked with poor striking and contaminated by unforced errors.

A lot of that was down to the incessant hounding of Tipp players in the tackle but it wasn’t all down to that heat either. It took Limerick an age to get a handle on Ger Browne, who seemed to be able to find pockets of space, especially on the Tipp puckout, which is something teams rarely locate that easily.

Tipp were impressive but they just couldn’t press their boot hard enough on Limerick’s windpipe when they had it on their throat midway through the second half. A couple of spurned goal chances along with three successive wides when they were on top undermined whatever chance they had of getting a result.

It was an honourable display, which will have pleased the Tipp supporters after the defeat to Clare two weeks ago when they didn’t meet the challenge at all. They’re not technically gone out of the championship yet. The door will still be slightly open for them if Cork beat Waterford next weekend but their inferior scoring difference has probably torpedoed any slim chance Tipp have of qualification now.

At least you could see the hard questions asked of the group over the last two weeks were answered internally anyway. After the Clare game, the players and management must have been wondering what their identity was as a squad and they needed yesterday’s display to show what it actually is.

Noel McGrath led the charge but a lot of the younger lads weren’t far behind him, especially Browne, Craig Morgan, Conor Stakelum and Dillon Quirke. Stakelum really impressed me. He might not have the power or the physique to match Will O’Donoghue and Limerick’s other man-mountains around the middle but he didn’t go back from them.

The Cork game could be a dead rubber by the time it comes around but it’s still important that Tipp come again with that intensity and attitude in two weeks in terms of building on yesterday’s performance and platform for next year.

Limerick are effectively in the Munster final now but I still think this performance will have altered Kiely’s thinking for next week’s trip to Ennis. I can imagine Kiely’s post-match dressing-down, which will have reminded the group that not everything may be going as well as everyone thinks it is.

If Kiely detected any complacency yesterday, he’ll surely accept that coming to Ennis next week with a shadow team might only make the situation worse again. He will wire the players up to play with way more edge and hunger because it is Clare. But Kiely will still surely shake it up by leaving a couple of the big guns sitting on the bench not out of giving them a rest but as a reminder that what they produced yesterday isn’t acceptable on his watch.

That’s the luxury All-Ireland champions have.