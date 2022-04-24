Another Mayo revival comes up short after stunning Galway second half effort

A first championship win over Mayo for Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and a first championship defeat for his counterpart James Horan at the hands of the men in maroon.
24 April 2022; Jason Doherty of Mayo is tackled by Johnny Heaney, left, and John Daly of Galway during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 18:06
Eoghan Cormican, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

Connacht SFC: Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16 

A fairly stunning second-half from Galway, during which they outscored their hosts by 0-8 to 0-1 between the 40th and 64th minute, had the visitors six in front and seemingly coasting, but, in the end, they can count themselves extremely fortunate not to have been dragged to extra-time in this Connact quarter-final.

Lee Keegan’s 68th minute point narrowed the deficit to five and, in the process, lit the fuse on a last-ditch Mayo comeback that very nearly came off.

Ryan O’Donoghue quickly followed Keegan’s effort to close the gap to four and when Cillian O’Connor made it a one-score contest as we entered five minutes of second-half stoppages, there was absolutely nobody in the crowd of 24, 557 calling the outcome of this one.

O’Connor’s fifth free and a point from sub Kevin McLoughlin had Mayo back within the minimum with a minute and a half of injury-time still to run, but no equaliser could they find.

Sub Aidan Orme tried his hand from out on the left wing, but it was a low percentage shot that was in keeping with their poor shot selection that marred much of their seond-half display. Orme’s off target kick also represented their eighth wide of the second-half.

Where Mayo were wasteful and anything but clinical in the third quarter, Kieran Molloy, Shane Walsh (two 45s and a free), sub Killian McDaid, and the outstanding Paul Conroy reeled off six-in-a-row between the 40th and 57th minute to shove Galway five clear.

A Cillian O’Connor free on 59 minutes was Mayo’s first score in a staggering 22 minutes, but two more from Conroy and Johnny Heaney provided Galway with a six-point buffer that proved just sizeable enough in the face of Mayo’s late rally.

Proceedings were deadlocked at half-time, but it was hard to know which side would have been more pleased with the 1-6 to 0-9 scoreline.

Given Mayo found themselves five down as early as the 11th minute, you’d think they’d have been satisfied at being back level at half-time, but the extent to which they owned the game’s second quarter meant James Horan’s side could easily have been ahead at the break.

Indeed, was it not for Liam Silke’s block to deny a Jason Doherty goal effort in first-half stoppages, Mayo would have returned to the dressing-room three in front.

The goal chance arose from Galway being turned over in the middle third, what was a most common occurence throughout the first-half as Mayo routinely bullied their neighbours out of possession.

That Galway had to operate with 14 men from the 21st to the 31st minute also came from the visitors turning over possession, although in this instance there was absolutely no pressure on the ball-carrier Finnian Ó Laoí when he inexplicably hand-passed possession to Cillian O’Connor in the middle of the field.

The passage of play ended with Eoghan McLaughlin landing Mayo’s first point from play after 20 minutes, but in the process of attempting to rectify his mistake, Ó Laoí fouled Cillian O’Connor, a cynical challenge that was correctly punished with a black card from David Coldrick.

Mayo outscored their opponents 0-4 to 0-2 while enjoying numerical advantage to draw level at 1-5 to 0-8. Indeed, following Johnny Heaney’s 11th minute goal that crowned a glorious opening for the visitors and saw them lead 1-4 to 0-2, Mayo proceeded to outscore Joyce’s charges by 0-7 to 0-2 from there to half-time, with Ryan O’Donoghue - who kicked two points from play and a mark - by a distance the Mayo forward that most nettled the Galway rearguard.

Mayo were a shadow of themselves in the second half, with Galway rediscovering the rhythm and movement they had shown when carving open their opponents early in the first period.

All in all, this was a messy Galway-Mayo battle. Joyce and his troops, though, would give a damn about that.

Mayo head for the qualifiers and with Oisin Mullin now an injury concern after limping out of the game clutching his hamstring, their summer has an uncertain outlook to it.

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-2 ‘45s); J Heaney (1-1); P Conroy (0-3); K Molloy, N Daly, R Finnerty, D Comer, K McDaid (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-6, 0-6 frees); R O’Donoghue (0-4, 0-1 mark); J Carr (0-2); L Keegan, E McLaughlin, K McLoughlin, D O’Connor (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J Glynn, S Kelly L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, M Tierney; F Ó Laoí, N Daly, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: Patrick Kelly for Daly (HT); C McDaid for Ó Laoí (46); D Conneely for Finnerty (49); Paul Kelly for Tierney (65); J McGrath for Glynn (66).

MAYO: R Byrne; O Mullin, L Keegan, P O’Hora; S Coen, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; A O’Shea, M Ruane; D O’Connor, J Doherty, C Loftus; R O’Donoghue, C O’Connor J Carr.

Subs: E Hession for Mullin (39 mins, inj); A Orme for Doherty (49); J Carney for Loftus (58); K McLoughlin for Coen (63); D McHale for Carr (67).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).

