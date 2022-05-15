Andy McEntee: 'Having the desire and doing it on the day are two different things'

Bill Murray got stuck in Punxsutawney, Sissyphus had his rock and, for the Meath footballers, eternal damnation finds its form in their repeated punishment beatings at the hands of Dublin in Croke Park.

This was as dispiriting as any that have gone before. Down by 15 points at half-time, the gap widened to 17 early in the second-half before the Dubs settled for an unofficial ceasefire and played out the remainder as a phoney war.

Andy McEntee lamented the “amount of contacts” Meath had managed in that embarrassing first-half or, to be more accurate, the lack of contacts managed. The result was unlimited, quality ball in to the Dublin forward line.

“There was too much time on the ball outfield, we weren’t applying enough pressure, there wasn’t a physical edge to our game,” he admitted. “There was very little about the first-half that you would be happy with really.” Not long after and he was decrying the lack of “appetite” his team had shown in that first period. The obvious question on the back of that was whether they had lacked the requisite desire.

"No, I don't think it's a desire thing,” said the Royals boss. “When you can see what guys put into it, they obviously have the desire, but having the desire and doing it on the day are two different things.

“It's an unforgiving place out there, it's very public. If things start going wrong against you, or don't start right, then a game can go away from you very, very quickly, especially against a team of that quality.” How can the county’s confidence be anything but brittle?

Meath have beaten Dublin just once now in 20 years of Championship football. Yesterday’s 13-point defeat was their fifth double-digit loss in their last half-dozen meetings and McEntee didn’t demur when it was put to him that this has all left scars.

“I guess that's possible. We've suffered at Dublin's hands, not just in my tenure but before that, and there are a lot of guys who have been there for a lot of those defeats. So yeah, I guess it's a possibility.” All of this was communicated with an air of dejection. The most animation McEntee could muster came when criticising the red cards shown to Jordan Morris and Jack Flynn towards the end.

“I was very surprised with both of them. Jack Flynn, Cooper got a ball and turned into him. He might have been slightly mistimed but was it a red card? Hard to see it. I had a very good view of the second one. It happened right in front of me.

“Jordan Morris, yeah, it was ill-disciplined but two hands on the guy’s chest and he goes down like he was shot and the referee buys that and sends him off. I mean, there's been an awful lot more physical contacts than that out there today and fellas didn't lie down.”