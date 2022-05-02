Andy McEntee feels Meath performance 'only okay'

Leinster senior football championship quarter-final

Meath 4-13 Wicklow 1-12

Jack O'Connor admitted he'll never forget his first ever goal in the Championship but, even if he does, it'll be there in the history books anyway.

The young Curraha forward only required nine seconds to make the net ripple in Navan, the fastest ever strike, which set Meath on their way to a comfortable win and Leinster's last four.

The hosts scored three more goals on the day, including a terrific three-pointer from Jack Flynn after a sumptuous Jordan Morris assist, but it was O'Connor's craft that will stand the test of time.

"It all happened fairly quickly," smiled O'Connor. "I wasn't out to set that record, it just so happened that I did but I'm delighted with it. It's my first goal in Championship football so that statistic is an extra nice touch which I'll hold onto. It's a good way to start."

James McEntee and substitute Mathew Costello scored goals too and with 10 points between the teams for a finish up, you'd imagine that manager Andy McEntee would have been smiling. Not so.

"I thought we were only okay, to be perfectly honest," he said. "I thought for long spells that we didn't inject the pace into the game that I'd like us to be doing but we can't complain. If you'd offered that outcome to me before the game, I'd have taken it.

"I just didn't think we were going at them. I didn't think we were asking enough questions of them to be honest and for long enough periods of the second-half too."

Boss McEntee acknowledged that Wicklow, who hammered five goals beyond Laois in Round 1, were a different side to the one Meath mauled by 28 points in 2020.

And yet it appeared after that early O'Connor goal, and even more so after defender McEntee - the manager's nephew - netted in the sixth minute, that another goalfest could be on the cards.

It didn't pan out that way though and while Meath were never in danger of defeat, they lacked the sort of energy and craft that will be required to take down more substantial opposition next time out.

"I think that's a fair statement, it wouldn't be good enough," nodded the manager.

After those two early goals, the best Meath could do was an even split of the next 10 points in the first-half, sending them in 2-5 to 0-7 at the break.

In the 10 minutes after half-time, they outscored Wicklow by 1-3 to 0-1 which effectively ended this contest, Costello playing a clever one-two with Jason Scully for his goal.

There were brief flashes of excellence, like a Morris point from the left wing off the outside of his left boot, and that subsequent Flynn goal, but Meath can be plenty better.

As for Wicklow, their young team now heads to the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

"Last weekend we were really buzzing coming out of Aughrim, our home venue after creating a bit of history there, beating Laois for the first time since 1986," said joint manager Alan Costello. "We felt we could have caused an upset against Meath but it wasn't to be."

Meath scorers: J O'Connor (1-3, 2 frees); B Menton, J Morris (2 frees) (0-4 each); J McEntee, M Costello, J Flynn (1-0 each); T O'Reilly (0-2).

Wicklow scorers: E Darcy (4 frees), M Jackson (3 frees, 1 '45) (0-4 each); O McGraynor (1-0); P O'Toole (0-2); K Quinn, R Stokes (0-1 each).

Meath: H Hogan; R Clarke, C McGill, E Harkin; J McEntee, D Keogan, C Hickey; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, T O'Reilly, J O'Connor; J Morris, C O'Sullivan, J Wallace.

Subs: R Ryan for Hickey (h/t); M Costello for Wallace (38); J Flynn for Jones (60); S Walsh for Scully (62); J Muldoon for Harkin (64).

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, P O'Keane, T Moran; N Devereaux, A Maher, Z Cullen; P O'Toole, JP Hurley; R Stokes, D Healy, D Fitzgerald; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: O McGraynor for Hurley (47); O Cullen for Stokes (52); A Murphy for Devereaux (64); J Kirwan for Darcy (68); M Traynor for O'Toole (72).

Ref: P Faloon (Down).