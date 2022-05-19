AFLW Salaries increased by 94% ahead of new season

It has been confirmed in the early hours of this morning that the new AFL Women’s season will start on the final weekend in August after the long-awaited new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) had been agreed to between the AFL and the AFL Players Association (AFLPA).

Key dates of the season have also been confirmed from May 30th until the Grand Final weekend on November 25th-27th. August will be the new start date going forward to avoid the clashes of both Test Cricket season and the Tennis season.

Player’s salaries will now increase by 94% on average across the board for all 540 players across the 18 clubs. The base pay will rise from $23,904 to $46,280 (approx. €16,000 to €30,800) with AFLW players in Season Seven to play ten home and away games and four rounds in the Finals series, one extra in previous seasons.

The news this morning may be of interest to several LGFA players, as the prospect of heading over to Australia has just become a much more appealing one.

The base pay rate for players will be:

Tier 1 players will receive $71,935 (€47,800 approx.) - (previously $37,155 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 2 players will receive $55,559 (€37,000 approx.) - (previously $28,697 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 3 players will receive $47,372 (€31,500 approx.) - (previously $24,468 – a rise of 94%)

Tier 4 players will receive $39,184 (€21,300 approx.) - (previously $20,239 – a rise of 94%)

The first round NAB AFLW Season Seven will begin on the last weekend of August 2022 – the week of the AFL Men’s competition Pre-Finals bye and will see the introduction of four new teams - Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and the Sydney Swans. This season’s Player contracts under this one year CBA deal would run from 15 May 2022 through 31 December 2022.

Under the revised CBA, it is estimated that more than 40 of the top AFLW players will be paid more than $100,000 in Season Seven inclusive of Additional Service Agreements (ASAs) and other allowable payments – up from 12 players in Season Six. The AFL has also committed to an enhanced capacity and flexibility within the AFLW soft cap policy to ensure all clubs are able to provide the necessary support for players in Season Seven. AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said today’s announcement provides certainty for players and clubs and continues the trajectory of sustained growth for the league and women’s football across the country.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, especially the players and clubs over the last few weeks, and that patience has resulted in a great agreement for both the players and the broader industry.” Mr McLachlan said.

“Our NAB AFLW Competition has accelerated the growth of women’s football across the country, and we are entering a new, exciting phase with all 18 clubs and our focus is now on continuing to support, nurture and amplify our competition at every opportunity,” “The agreement represents a landmark improvement in pay for AFLW players and an historic level of investment in domestic women’s sport that truly values the contribution of our players and is a giant step forward in achieving our vision of ensuring AFLW players are the best paid female athletes in any local professional competition by 2030.

McLachlan continued “In order to sustain the continued growth of the NAB AFLW competition, we will need to keep investing in the next generation of players, coaches, umpires, administrators, and the next generation of people who will watch, attend, and financially support the growth of football into the future while also continuing to support our 18 clubs to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

“For today - We have a new CBA; a new start date and our focus moves to ensuring everyone is ready to go for Season Seven in August.” AFLPA Chief Executive Paul Marsh lauded the agreement as a major step forward for the players and the future of the AFLW.

“Today is a significant and exciting day for AFLW players and for those who are aspiring to be future AFLW players,” AFLPA Chief Executive Paul Marsh said.

“This agreement is the first step toward our vision of AFLW players being full time footballers by 2026. Our players love the game and are driven to succeed. This CBA acknowledges the important role the AFLW players have and instils great confidence in the future direction of the competition.

“Congratulations to the AFL for showing their belief in this competition and its players. This agreement makes a huge statement as to the AFL’s intent to make AFLW the sport of choice for female athletes.

Under the new agreement Player insurance (coverage of excess medial costs) is extended to include aligned second tier matches, and the AFLW Pregnancy and Parental Support Policy has been extended so that the benefits and support available under the Policy will be available to parents with children up to three years old, previously 12 months.

Also included in the new CBA is a doubling in relocation allowance for players moving interstate.

Key dates for Season Seven include:

AFLW Expansion Signing Period 24 May 2022

Sign and Trade Period 31 May 2022

NAB AFLW Draft 29 June 2022

Pre-season commences 13 June 2022

Season Commences, 25-27 August 2022 *

Finals commences, 4-6 November 2022 *

NAB AFLW Grand Final, Weekend of 25-27 November 2022 *

*Fixtures dates and game times TBC