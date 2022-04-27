'A fitting tribute' - roundabout outside Fitzgerald Stadium named in honour of the late Weeshie Fogarty

The roundabout outside Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney has been named in honour of the late Weeshie Fogarty, the legend of Kerry football and broadcasting who died in 2018.

An All-Ireland winner with Kerry in 1969, Weeshie Fogarty served as a player, coach and officer with the Killarney Legion club as well as operating as one of the county's foremost football referees.

A fine basketball player too, and lover of all sports, he then excelled as a broadcaster and commentator, and through his acclaimed Terrace Talk show on Radio Kerry became widely regarded as the voice of Kerry football.

He won several PPI Radio awards and was inducted into the McNamee Awards Hall of Fame for his lifelong contribution to the GAA.

In his working life, Fogarty also served as a psychiatric nurse in St Finan's Hospital, which overlooked Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Killarney Legion club welcomed the decision to dedicate the roundabout, which will allow match-going supporters remember Weeshie Fogarty in a place where his voice contributed so often to the occasion.

In a statement, the club said: "Killarney Legion GAA Club is delighted and proud that the Killarney Municipal District Council saw fit to dedicate the roundabout outside the Fitzgerald Stadium at the junction of Daltons Avenue and Marian Terrace to the memory of our late member Weeshie Fogarty.

"It is a fitting tribute to a man who gave his all for the club, town, and county.

"The word legend is often overused but Weeshie Fogarty was a legend.

"We pass on our warmest good wishes to his wife Joan, daughters Denise, Carolann, son Kieran, grandchildren Eva and Lucy, son-in-law Glen and the extended Fogarty and Slattery families."