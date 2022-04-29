12-week ban upheld but Tommy Dunne expected to appeal

Tipperary coach and selector Tommy Dunne is expected to fight his 12-week ban after it was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee last night.

Dunne is adamant he did not act in a threatening manner towards referee Johnny Murphy as is claimed in the official's match report. Murphy sent off Dunne at the half-time break in the county’s Munster SHC Round 1 defeat to Waterford last Sunday week.