12-week ban upheld but Tommy Dunne expected to appeal

Tipperary coach and selector Tommy Dunne is expected to fight his 12-week ban after it was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee last night.
Dunne is adamant he did not act in a threatening manner towards referee Johnny Murphy as is claimed in the official's match report. Murphy sent off Dunne at the half-time break in the county’s Munster SHC Round 1 defeat to Waterford last Sunday week.
The Toomevara man had been expected to sit out the game against Clare last Sunday as he contested the ban to the CHC. However, he was on the sideline for the defeat in FBD Semple Stadium alongside manager Colm Bonnar.
Dunne now has the option of bringing his case to the Central Appeals Committee next week ahead of Tipperary’s must-win Round 3 game against Limerick on Sunday week.
Murphy will be expected to fully explain why Dunne’s behaviour was threatening and not the lower offence of abusing, which carries a lesser penalty.