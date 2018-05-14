Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA Podcast: Dalo on the Dubs' missed opportunity, Divo on the dogfight in Connacht

Monday, May 14, 2018

Irish Examiner writers Anthony Daly and John Divilly review the Championship weekend with Colm O'Connor.

Dalo marvels at Kilkenny’s great escape in Parnell Park.

But he feels it’s clear now that the significance of the Cats’ Allianz League success was vastly overstated.

Plus he demands that the GAA, GPA, CPA and county secretaries come together for some joined-up thinking on the structures debate.

Meanwhile, a dour clash in Connacht panned out as John Divilly expected, with Mayo matching Galway’s cautious approach,

But despite defeat and injury worries, he stills backs Mayo to make the Super 8.

If you enjoy podcasts, we'd appreciate you taking this brief survey: https://exa.mn/podcastsurvey


