Full steam ahead with final weekend of league action

All four Allianz Football League divisional finals will go ahead next weekend after yesterday’s results confirmed the Division 2 and 4 finalists, the 1 and 2 deciders on Sunday, and the 3 and 4 games the day before.

Despite the recent bad weather which forced the GAA to postpone games, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will today confirm the football competition will conclude as planned on April 1.

After nudging past fellow promotion chasers Tipperary, Cavan make a quick return to Division 1 along with Roscommon, who beat Cork.

The outstanding Down- Tipperary and Louth-Meath fixtures are also expected to take place, as only Louth have been confirmed as relegated from Division 2.

Having edged out Carlow, Laois will face their neighbours again next weekend and will join them in Division 3 next year. The remaining fixtures in Division 4 won’t now be played.

Mayo’s last-gasp draw against Donegal means their proud 20-year record in Division 1 continues while relegated Donegal’s unbeaten stretch in Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park is also maintained. Fermanagh’s tight victory over Longford sees them face Armagh in the Division 3 final.

The Division 1 hurling semi-finals will be played Saturday, Tipperary and Limerick facing off in Semple Stadium after Tipperary won a coin toss. Wexford and Kilkenny clash for a third time this season in the other semi-final, which will take place at Innovate Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, GAA director of finance Tom Ryan was ratified by Central Council on Saturday as the new director general of the organisation.

The 48-year-old Carlow man, a member of the Faughs club in south Dublin, will take over after Páraic Duffy steps down from the position on Saturday.

Ryan, who has been director of finance for the last 11 years and is treasurer of his club, will be the 19th director general of the GAA.

“I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the Association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead,” Ryan said.

Ryan was chosen by a selection committee which featured current GAA president John Horan and former president Aogán Farrell.

Horan remarked: “He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the Association in the years ahead. He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level which provides him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.”

