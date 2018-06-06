Fred tipped to shine at Manchester United

Willian has backed Brazil team-mate Fred to be a major success at Manchester United and said he is moving to “one of the best teams in the world.”

Midfielder Fred is set to join Jose Mourinho’s side for next season after a transfer in excess of £50million (€57m) was agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

Chelsea forward Willian, who is currently on international duty with the 25-year-old ahead of the World Cup, believes he has a bright future and will make the grade in England.

Of course, no doubt about that,” replied Willian when asked if Fred will thrive in the Premier League. “He has a lot of quality, he can improve a lot. He goes to one of the best teams in the world and I’m happy for him. I hope he does well at Manchester United.

In addition to their national team connections, the pair were both introduced to European football in Ukraine.

Willian spent five-and-a-half years with Shakhtar before leaving in January 2013 for a short spell with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, while Fred arrived in Donetsk from Brazilian side Internacional five months later.

United boss Jose Mourinho had a need to strengthen his midfield since the retirement of Michael Carrick and with uncertainly over the future of Marouane Fellaini.

Belgium international Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the month as is believed to be a target for a rival top-six Premier League club.

Fred has made eight appearances for his country and has been named in Brazil coach Tite’s final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer. He moved to Donetsk in 2013 and was a part of three league-winning sides. Fred faced United in the Champions League at Old Trafford during David Moyes’ reign, and also played against Manchester City in last season’s competition as Shakhtar reached the last 16.

He is set to become United’s first signing of the summer, with Mourinho also closing on Porto full-back Diogo Dalot.