Former Manchester City assistant manager off to NYC

Manchester City assistant manager Domenec Torrent has left his position at the Etihad Stadium to become New York City FC’s new manager.

Torrent, who also worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, replaces Patrick Vieira in charge of City’s sister club in Major League Soccer following the Frenchman’s move to Nice.

Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola — it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club,” Torrent said.

“I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can’t wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.

“Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.

“I’d like to thank the players and all my colleagues at Manchester City for making my time at the football club such a wonderful and memorable experience.”

Torrent has been Guardiola’s assistant for the last 11 years and has helped win 24 trophies at Barcelona, Bayern and City, most recently the record-breaking Premier League title.

Meanwhile Vieira insists he does not want to be judged on his glittering playing career after taking over the hotseat at Ligue 1 club Nice.

The former Arsenal skipper left his post as head coach of Major League Soccer side New York City FC to replace Lucien Favre at the Allianz Riviera.

The 41-year-old Frenchman had been linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal following his departure but he now returns to his homeland to take charge of a Nice side that finished eighth last season.

After joining the Gunners in 1996, Vieira went on to win three Premier League titles, including captaining the club during their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ campaign of 2003/04.

He would then win four successive Serie A titles at Inter Milan before lifting a fourth FA Cup of his career having returned to England with Manchester City.

Add to that a 1998 World Cup winners’ medal and success at Euro 2000 and Vieira’s distinguished career is one that many will remember.

But the man himself is keen to put that to one side as he looks to build on the work he did as the City academy boss and during his two and a half year stint with NYCFC.

My career as a player no longer counts, it’s part of the past,” he said yesterday.

“The important thing for me is to have a clear idea of what I want from players, a specific game scheme for them to express themselves, because the talent is there.

“I’m happy. This is what I was looking for: I will work in good conditions with passionate people, who will support me in the good and bad times. I am very happy to be here. There is everything you need here to succeed.”

There are also some big names waiting for Vieira in southern France with former Manchester City team-mate Mario Balottelli the stand-out talent.

The controversial Italy international hit 26 goals for Nice last season and has been linked with a summer move to rivals Marseille.

But Vieira revealed he has spoken to the 27-year-old and expects the forward to be present for pre-season training.

“I called Mario Balotelli to wish him a happy holiday,” he added.

“Also to tell him that we would see each other on July 2nd at the resumption of training. But I take one thing at a time.”