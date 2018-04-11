Home»Sport»Soccer

Former Chelsea star Conor Clifford relishing Limerick move

Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Liam Mackey

Conor Clifford is looking to reignite his football career with Limerick after completing a six-month ban for betting offences.

As the former Dundalk midfielder joins the Premier Division side, manager Tommy Barrett says he hopes the 26-year-old can “kick-start his career again” at the Markets Field.

The captain of Chelsea’s FA Youth Cup-winning team of 2010, the Dubliner’s short-lived career at Oriel Park was upended last year when Fifa hit him with a six-month ban for betting offences committed while he was playing non-league football in England.

Although none of the bets involved games in which he was playing, Clifford accepted he had breached the rules. He has also since spoken openly about the depression he was experiencing at the time.

The worldwide ban, which began last October, expired at the beginning of this month, allowing Clifford to resume his career with the move to Limerick.

Manager Tommy Barrett said: “We are delighted to have Conor on board. He is a good midfielder. He is technically very good and energetic, and we believe he can chip in with some goals. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Clifford tweeted: “Delighted to have signed for Limerick. Can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as caretaker boss “for the foreseeable future” after Dave Mackey resigned at the weekend.

Mackey left the after picking up just one point from nine league games to date, that coming in their opening fixture against Dundalk. Bray host Dundalk at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.



