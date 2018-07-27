"To one’s enemies, I hate myself more than you ever could." — Alain de Botton
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Proof the classroom is more conducive to an inter-county career
The coaches putting athletics association back into the GAA
Watch exclusive clips from 'The Game'. A must see new hurling documentary starting next week.
Christopher Joyce: Cork are sticking to a game plan now
More in this Section
Bowie may not agree but Irish sport may prosper from ‘one-off’ championship changes
Breaking Stories
Garrigus holds clubhouse lead as rain interrupts play in Ontario
‘Oblak would have cost £89million’ – Klopp defends Alisson outlay
Galaxy hit back to claim derby draw
QPR agree £42m settlement with EFL to end Financial Fair Play dispute
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job