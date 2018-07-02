If you have had enough of the World Cup, fear not. Here I am, as always, to help you out. Or to sharpen your dress sense, at least.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Aspas the fall guy as Luzkniki Stadium rocks for Russia
Brazil will underestimate buoyant Mexico at own peril
Croatia rely on penalties to see off Denmark
Russia fans party hard after team knocks Spain out of World Cup
More in this Section
New stadium, same old characters at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Breaking Stories
Ireland end era of Fulton with win
Thornton takes top prize in Irish Open qualifier
Seventh heaven for deadly Dubs
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job