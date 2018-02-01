Fitzgibbon Cup previews

Eoghan Cormican previews the Fitzgibbon Cup Group D, Group B and Group C.

Fitzgibbon Cup Group D

Mary Immaculate College Limerick v NUI Galway,

MICL grounds (A Devine, Westmeath), 2pm.

Tie of the round. Both sides fell to IT Carlow by a goal, so the winners tonight will eliminate the losers, and, in the process, take their place in the quarter-finals.

The visitors will look to the Mannion brothers, All-Star Conor Whelan, recent Galway debutant Brian Concannon and Darragh Burke.

The hosts can call on Limerick senior pair, Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch, as well as Cork’s Tim O’Mahony.

Verdict:

Mary I



Trinity College Dublin v IT Carlow,

Santry Avenue (A Kelly, Galway), 7pm.

Something of a dead-rubber.

Trinity, having tasted defeat in their opening two games, cannot advance, but could have a say in who tops the group and enjoys home advantage for the quarter-finals.

Jack Fagan, Martin Kavanagh and company should make it three wins from three for last year’s beaten finalists.

Verdict:

IT Carlow

Fitzgibbon Cup Group B

Waterford Institute of Technology v University of Limerick,

Carriganore (C Lyons, Cork), 7pm.

A WIT win here would see Group B decided on score difference, as all three teams would finish with one win and one defeat.

The chances of that materialising are slim. Pat Lyng was WIT’s main performer when they went down to DIT, but they’ll need far more than the Kilkenny senior delivering to see them through this one.

Gary Kirby’s UL weren’t close to full throttle in their opener, yet posted a nine-point winning margin.

Verdict:

UL

Fitzgibbon Cup Group C

Garda College v Limerick Institute of Technology,

Templetuohy (R McGann, Clare), 7pm.

A de facto knockout tie. The winner takes second place in the group behind DCU and advances to the quarter-finals, season over for the beaten.

David Reidy and Peter Duggan top-scored for Clare in Sunday’s Division 1A league win over Tipperary.

LIT boss Davy Fitzgerald will be hoping for a similar effort from the Banner pair this evening to ensure progression.

Verdict:

LIT