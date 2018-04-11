Finuge GAA ‘greatly heartened’ by support for injured players

Finuge GAA Club has expressed its gratitude for the multiple messages of goodwill and support from other GAA clubs in the wake of a traumatic double injury incident involving two of their players in a Premier JFC game with Tralee side Na Gaeil in Finuge last Sunday.

It is believed both players, Maurice Corridan and Conor O’Keeffe, sustained multiple breaks in the freak clash and remain in Kerry University Hospital undergoing treatment. Corridan was a substitute on Kerry’s 2009 All-Ireland winning team.

The Finuge club, home to Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Paul Galvin, has issued a statement on the game which, it said, “ended in upsetting and most unfortunate circumstances as two of our players suffered serious injury”.

The Finuge club added: “We have been greatly heartened by the outpouring of support from clubs and GAA supporters for Maurice and Conor and their families. We wish them both a full recovery and hope to see them back in Finuge colours soon again. Both players are receiving expert care at University Hospital Kerry and are taking the first steps to recovery. We ask that their privacy and of their families be respected.

“While the manner of the premature ending of the game was traumatic for everyone there, it is only right and proper that the actions of many at the game are recognised. The prompt and correct decision to halt and end the game was taken by referee Billy O’Shea. His clear and calm communication and concern for the injured players contributed greatly to the situation.

“Finuge is greatly appreciative of the aid and comfort provided to our injured players by members of the Na Gaeil team. Seamie and Eoin O’Neill being two of note among many. The behaviour of all associated with Na Gaeil was a credit to their club and the GAA. This exemplary behaviour is only what we have come to expect from Na Gaeil in our dealings with them throughout the years.

“The injured players were treated in a supportive and careful manner by physio Máire Twiss and others until the arrival of two ambulances to the scene. We are satisfied that all that could be done for the players was done and they were kept as comfortable and stable as possible.

“As always we acknowledge the tremendous work done by the ambulance staff who were considerate, professional, and expert in their care.

“The incident caused deep trauma amongst players and spectators alike at the game and we wish to thank most sincerely all who aided the players and club on the day and who have offered their support since. It’s at times like this that we realise that we are all part of a great GAA family.”

The game has been re-fixed for Sunday, April 22.