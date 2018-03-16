Final showdown in Tallaght as UCD Marian and Killester go head to head

A hectic weekend of basketball action begins tomorrow with the St Patrick’s Day Men’s SuperLeague final at the National Arena.

The showpiece is an all-Dublin affair as UCD Marian and Killester go head to head it what may be the game of the season.

They have played three times this season with Killester winning twice (League and Cup) but UCD Marian stalwart guard Conor Meany isn’t looking to the past.

“Playing a one-off game for such a coveted title adds extra pressure for both sides and we know that nothing less than a clinical performance will suffice.”

There is also action in the Women’s Super League with two play-off semi-finals down for decision on Sunday.

First on court at the Oblate Hall in Inchicore is the game between champions Courtyard Liffey Celtics and Pyrobel Killester.

The pair clashed midweek in their final game of the regular season with Killester demolishing the Kildare side 60-41.

Killester coach Karl Kilbride hopes that result is a sign of things to come: “That was the most complete display of basketball we have produced this season and one that came at a very crucial stage of the season.”

Liffey Celtics’ coach Mark Byrne insists the result isn’t a true reflection of his side’s abilities.

He said: “Credit to Killester they played very well against us on our home court and our final tally of 41 points suggests it was a bad night at the office for us.”

Celtics, who won the play-off final against Ambassador UCC Glanmire last season, are without ace American Jasmine Boone, who departed for Australia a fortnight ago, but have signed point guard Tisha Philips from Washington University.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire and DCU Mercy will renew rivalry in the second semi with both camps confident of reaching the decider.

Glanmire were pushed to the limit to defeat fellow Cork rivals Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in their midweek clash but the return of the American Ashley Prim will boost them for this crucial game.

Coach Mark Scannell said: “DCU Mercy have defeated us three times this season but all games have been of a high standard and hopefully my team can play as a unit against a very organised side.”

The mood in the DCU Mercy camp is upbeat as coach Mark Ingle predicted another dogged clash.

Ingle said: “When we play Glanmire there is always a special edge to the games and I have little doubt this will be another interesting encounter.”