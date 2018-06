Back in 2009, my club, Kerins O’Rahillys, had the good fortune to reach the Munster Club SFC final against Kilmurry-Ibrickane from Clare. Unfortunately for me, it was down to be played the week after my wedding when my wife and I were supposed to be on a cruise ship somewhere around the Bahamas.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here