Emery set for Arsenal job

Arsenal are set to appoint Unai Emery as their new manager.

The 46-year-old left French giants Paris St Germain at the end of this campaign following a two-year stint where he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups, having led Sevilla to three successive Europa League trophies prior to that.

The Gunners are seeking their first boss since hiring Arsene Wenger in 1996 and Emery has emerged as their choice to replace him, with an announcement expected later this week.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, currently part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at Manchester City, had been heavily rumoured to be the leading candidate and Wenger said last week the Spaniard “has all the qualities to do the job”.

Arteta, Luis Enrique, and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri were among those strongly linked to the role and Emery has only been seen as an outside bet with bookmakers since Wenger’s departure was first confirmed last month.

Ian Wright, who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances for Arsenal, has accused the club’s hierarchy of being indecisive.

“It’s like they’re at the sushi shop,” he said. “You know the stuff that’s just going past? Yeah, I’ll have that. I’ll take that. I’ll leave them ones. No, I’ll take that one now.

“What’s going on at Arsenal? Where’s Unai Emery come from? I can’t get it out of my head.

“You’d have thought that by now they would have known exactly what’s going on. Unai Emery’s now the favourite? He’s going to be the manager?

Good luck to him if he comes in and gets it. I’ll back him. The fact is you just want people upstairs to be decisive with what they’re doing. I think they’ve had the time. This is the problem I’ve got.

News of Emery’s impending arrival came hours after Wenger paid his final visit to the club’s training ground.

Wenger was pictured waving goodbye as he left the club’s training complex.

The 68-year-old stopped to pose for selfies and sign autographs in the final act of his departure from Arsenal, having admitted last week he had no time to return properly and “empty my desk” following the last of his 1,235 matches in charge of the Gunners on May 13.

Emery will have to do without the services of Santi Cazorla when he begins his new role after it was announced that the midfielder is leaving Arsenal after six years with the club.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Malaga in 2012 and made 180 appearances, scoring 29 times in all competitions.

However, now 33, Cazorla has not played since October 2016 having suffered an Achilles injury and he will depart at the expiration of his deal.

He won the FA Cup twice with the north London club, scoring a free-kick in the 2014 final, which Arsene Wenger’s side won 3-2, to spark a comeback after Arsenal had fallen 2-0 behind to Hull at Wembley.

“I am very sad to be leaving after so many great times,” Cazorla said in a video addressing fans which was posted on Arsenal’s official Twitter account.

“I have loved my time with the club and I will always remember the special moments we had together.

“Our FA Cup win in 2014 is something we will never forget, it was a great moment for me and for the club.

“I want to say thank you very much because you always gives me a special support. I am very proud to be part of this club’s history and I want to wish you the best; I will miss you a lot.”