Eight up for hungry Lilywhites

The Beast from the North-East is up and running at the third time of asking after Dundalk hit Limerick FC for eight to claim their first win of the season at Oriel Park last night.

SSE Airtricity - Premier Division

Dundalk 8

Limerick 0

Last season’s runners-up had failed to score for back-to-back league matches for the first time under Stephen Kenny’s reign in their opening two matches against Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers but made up for it in style against the Shannonsiders.

Tommy Barrett’s side froze in the ice cold conditions as they were blown away by the Louth men right from the off.

Indeed, a bigger scoreline would not have flattered Dundalk such was their dominance throughout.

They took the lead after just seven minutes when Hoban flicked Ronan Murray’s cross from the net across Brendan Clarke to the bottom right hand corner.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when Robbie Benson finished to the opposite corner following a neat exchange with Michael Duffy.

Hoban then made it 3-0 on 25 minutes when he cut in from the right on his left foot to curl a shot to the far corner of the net. Former Limerick man Stephen Folan then made it 4-0 at the break when he flicked Duffy’s corner to the net on the stroke of half-time.

🗣️ DFCTV | Stephen Kenny’s post-match reaction to #DundalkFC’s fantastic 8-0 win over Limerick FC.https://t.co/iLsWys1GJm — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 27, 2018

Dundalk didn’t let up on the restart and after Murray was denied by the post on 64 minutes substitute Karolis Chvedukas was on hand to fire in a debut goal.

Duffy then made it six on 66 minutes when he skipped away from Shaun Kelly to fire across Clarke to the bottom right-hand corner.

Dylan Connolly then added to the rout 11 minutes from the end when he broke free before rounding the goalkeeper to score.

Limerick did go close to a consolation close to the end but Gary Rogers ensured his third clean sheet in-a-row with a superb stop to deny Mark O’Sullivan.

Their night was to get worse, however, as Duffy added a second in stoppage time from Connolly’s cross to complete the rout. Dundalk might have made a stuttering start but they are now very much up and running.

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Folan, Massey; Shields (Chvedukas 61), Benson (Adorján 75); Connolly, Murray, Duffy; Hoban (Tagbajumi 67). Subs not used: Sava, Hoare, McGrath, Jarvis.

LIMERICK:

Clarke; Kelly, Cantwell, D Dennehy, Tracy; Fitzgerald, Wearen (Whitehead 61), Duggan, Walsh-O’Loghlen, B Dennehy; Ellis (O’Sullivan 61). Subs: Holland, Brouder, Murphy, McGowan.

Referee:

Paul Tuite (Dublin).