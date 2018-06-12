Eamonn Kelly steps down from Laois hurling post

Laois are on the lookout for a new manager after Eamonn Kelly stepped down after two years in charge.

Laois bowed out of the Joe McDonagh Cup despite beating Meath on Sunday and Kelly signalled it was time to exit. “I have decided not to seek another term as Laois hurling manager,” Kelly said.

I have enjoyed the last two years and made many friends. I am disappointed not to have built on the progress we made last year and I wish Laois every success going forward.

“I want to thank my management team of Owen Coss, Davy Hogan and Conor Gleeson and the players for their effort and dedication, and also my backroom team, who have given everything for the cause of Laois hurling.”

Meanwhile Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan is disappointed that All-Star Colm Cavanagh has been caught up in the row between Cavanagh’s older brother Sean and boss Mickey Harte.

Harte hit out at critics of his defensive style, among them 2017 captain Sean, after Saturday’s dramatic qualifier win over Meath.

Harte described them as “sad people who are negative all the time” and urged them to “brighten up a wee bit”.

Assistant manager Gavin Devlin also stuck it to last year’s skipper by suggesting Tyrone may have come up short in recent All-Irelands due to the “calibre of captaincy”. Three-time All-Ireland winner Mulligan reckons it’s tough on Sean’s younger brother Colm.

“You have to remember as well that ‘Colly’ is caught in the middle,” Mulligan told Paddy Power News.

“One thing I noticed after the game at the weekend was that Colly wasn’t celebrating at all after the victory. The final whistle went and he had the ball but there was no reaction, I don’t know whether it’s because of what went on or that he was exhausted but I did think it was strange.

“I really don’t think that Gavin Devlin should have come out and said what he did... (Sean) Cavanagh was one hell of a player and he did incredible things for Tyrone. I don’t think your backroom should be going out speaking on behalf of the team and having pot-shots at a former player, it’s not nice to see.”

